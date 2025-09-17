Caught on cam: UAE police share footage of careless lane changes causing road accidents

Careless lane changes blamed for UAE road accidents, Ajman Police warn
In a recently released awareness video, officials demonstrated how sudden lane shifts can trigger serious crashes, endangering not only the driver but also passengers and other road users.
Authorities stressed that reckless driving behaviour puts lives at risk and highlighted the importance of simple acts of responsibility—such as staying in one’s lane—to ensure road safety.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox