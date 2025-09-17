GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Caught on cam: UAE police share footage of careless lane changes causing road accidents

Careless lane changes blamed for UAE road accidents, Ajman Police warn

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE police reveal the one driving habit behind most accidents
UAE police reveal the one driving habit behind most accidents
Screengrab

Dubai: Ajman Police have urged motorists to maintain lane discipline, warning that abrupt or careless lane changes remain a leading cause of road accidents in the emirate.

In a recently released awareness video, officials demonstrated how sudden lane shifts can trigger serious crashes, endangering not only the driver but also passengers and other road users.

Safety first

Authorities stressed that reckless driving behaviour puts lives at risk and highlighted the importance of simple acts of responsibility—such as staying in one’s lane—to ensure road safety.

Related Topics:
accidentAjmantransport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai RTA opens new lane to ease Nad Al Hamar traffic

Dubai RTA opens new lane to ease Nad Al Hamar traffic

1m read
Many accidents occur when vehicles drive below the minimum permitted speed, particularly in the left lane, and fail to give way.

Warning: Dh400 fine for driving slow on fast lanes

2m read
The new traffic law - Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities, with stricter enforcement for crossing from undesignated areas.

Dh10,000 traffic fine for this common road mistake

2m read
Police have urged drivers to avoid sudden swerving or improperly overtaking other vehicles

UAE: Driver stops on busy road, nearly causes accident

1m read