Dubai Police warn: Slow driving in fast lanes as dangerous as speeding, Dh400 fine imposed

Driving below minimum speed can disrupt traffic, cause accidents
Dubai Police have issued a stern warning on the dangers of driving too slowly, emphasising that such a practice can be as hazardous as exceeding the speed limit. Under federal traffic law, motorists face a Dh400 fine for driving below the minimum speed or failing to yield to faster-moving vehicles.
Quoted by Al Khaleej Arabic daily, Brigadier Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that slow driving in fast lanes disrupts traffic flow, frustrates drivers, and can force sudden braking or abrupt lane changes, significantly increasing the risk of serious accidents.
He noted that while some may view the behaviour as minor, it constitutes a clear traffic violation with severe consequences. Many accidents occur when vehicles drive below the minimum permitted speed, particularly in the left lane, and fail to give way, prompting unsafe overtaking on the right that can lead to serious collisions.
Brig. Bin Suwaidan urged drivers on urban and intercity roads to follow safe driving practices: maintain lane discipline, avoid overtaking on the right, only change lanes when the road is clear with sufficient distance, and always use indicators to protect lives.
He stressed that slower vehicles should keep to the right lane, while faster or overtaking vehicles use the left lane. Observing proper speed, signalling lane changes, and adhering to traffic rules are essential to prevent accidents and safeguard road users.
