Know how you might be violating the law, can get fined by lane hogging on the fast lane
Dubai: If you are one of those drivers who likes to cruise along in the fast lane, you might want to think twice. Authorities in Dubai have once again issued a stern reminder about a traffic rule that many motorists continue to violate, and it could cost you Dh400.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently begun displaying a new alert on its variable message signs across major roads in the emirate. The traffic warning on electronic road information boards serves as a reminder to drivers that the fast lane is strictly meant for overtaking, not for simply cruising ahead at a comfortable pace.
"Be alert! Fast Lane for overtaking only" reads the message, which also features a graphic image to illustrate the lane hogging rule clearly for all motorists.
Lane hogging refers to a driver staying in the fast (overtaking) lane unnecessarily, instead of using it only for overtaking.
Meanwhile, Dubai Police has reinforced this message by alerting drivers that slow driving in fast lanes can cause confusion and collisions on the roads. "Staying above the minimum speed keeps traffic moving safely," the police said in a social media post aimed at raising awareness among the driving community.
This is not the first time that the authorities have alerted drivers about using the left lane only to overtake. The issue appears to be a persistent one that requires ongoing education and enforcement.
Dubai Police had earlier run social media campaigns and posted informative videos demonstrating the rules to follow while driving on the fast lane, including the critical need to give way for other vehicles, especially ambulances and emergency services vehicles that require unobstructed passage.
The failure to give way on the fast lane will result in a fine of Dh400. Under federal traffic law, motorists also face a Dh400 fine for driving below the minimum speed or failing to yield to faster-moving vehicles attempting to pass.
In an earlier warning on the dangers of driving too slowly, Dubai Police emphasised that such a practice can be just as hazardous as exceeding the speed limit, a fact that many drivers fail to realise.
Slow driving in fast lanes disrupts traffic flow, frustrates drivers, and can force sudden braking or abrupt lane changes, significantly increasing the risk of serious accidents, the police had warned in a previous report.
Many accidents occur when vehicles drive below the minimum permitted speed, particularly in the left lane, and fail to give way, prompting unsafe overtaking on the right that can lead to serious collisions, Brigadier Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, was quoted as saying in September.
He noted that while some may view the behaviour as minor, it constitutes a clear traffic violation with severe consequences that can affect road safety for all users.
It is also important to keep in mind that delivery riders have been prohibited from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes from November 1. Roads with two lanes or fewer will have no lane restrictions for delivery bikes.
The renewed alert on lane hogging serves as a timely reminder for all Dubai motorists to be mindful of lane discipline and to use the fast lane responsibly and only when necessary for overtaking manoeuvres.
Here are the most common fast-lane mistakes that can get you fined.
Lane hogging: Staying in the fast lane without overtaking
Driving too slowly: Below minimum speed or traffic flow
Not giving way: Failing to move aside for faster and emergency vehicles
Tailgating: Driving too close to force others to move
Unauthorised use: Restricted vehicles such as delivery bikes using fast lanes
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox