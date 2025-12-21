GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

RTA, Dubai Police issue fresh warning: Dubai drivers face Dh400 fine for this fast-lane misuse

Know how you might be violating the law, can get fined by lane hogging on the fast lane

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
RTA has issued a fresh alert to remind Dubai drivers that the fast lane is meant for overtaking only.
RTA has issued a fresh alert to remind Dubai drivers that the fast lane is meant for overtaking only.
Sajila Saseendran/ Gulf News

Dubai: If you are one of those drivers who likes to cruise along in the fast lane, you might want to think twice. Authorities in Dubai have once again issued a stern reminder about a traffic rule that many motorists continue to violate, and it could cost you Dh400.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recently begun displaying a new alert on its variable message signs across major roads in the emirate. The traffic warning on electronic road information boards serves as a reminder to drivers that the fast lane is strictly meant for overtaking, not for simply cruising ahead at a comfortable pace.

"Be alert! Fast Lane for overtaking only" reads the message, which also features a graphic image to illustrate the lane hogging rule clearly for all motorists.

Lane hogging refers to a driver staying in the fast (overtaking) lane unnecessarily, instead of using it only for overtaking.

Safety concerns highlighted

Meanwhile, Dubai Police has reinforced this message by alerting drivers that slow driving in fast lanes can cause confusion and collisions on the roads. "Staying above the minimum speed keeps traffic moving safely," the police said in a social media post aimed at raising awareness among the driving community.

This is not the first time that the authorities have alerted drivers about using the left lane only to overtake. The issue appears to be a persistent one that requires ongoing education and enforcement.

Dubai Police had earlier run social media campaigns and posted informative videos demonstrating the rules to follow while driving on the fast lane, including the critical need to give way for other vehicles, especially ambulances and emergency services vehicles that require unobstructed passage.

The financial penalty

The failure to give way on the fast lane will result in a fine of Dh400. Under federal traffic law, motorists also face a Dh400 fine for driving below the minimum speed or failing to yield to faster-moving vehicles attempting to pass.

In an earlier warning on the dangers of driving too slowly, Dubai Police emphasised that such a practice can be just as hazardous as exceeding the speed limit, a fact that many drivers fail to realise.

Traffic flow disruption

Many accidents occur when vehicles drive below the minimum permitted speed, particularly in the left lane, and fail to give way, prompting unsafe overtaking on the right that can lead to serious collisions, Brigadier Juma Salem Bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, was quoted as saying in September.

He noted that while some may view the behaviour as minor, it constitutes a clear traffic violation with severe consequences that can affect road safety for all users.

It is also important to keep in mind that delivery riders have been prohibited from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes from November 1. Roads with two lanes or fewer will have no lane restrictions for delivery bikes.

Common fast-lane mistakes

The renewed alert on lane hogging serves as a timely reminder for all Dubai motorists to be mindful of lane discipline and to use the fast lane responsibly and only when necessary for overtaking manoeuvres.

Here are the most common fast-lane mistakes that can get you fined.

  • Lane hogging: Staying in the fast lane without overtaking

  • Driving too slowly: Below minimum speed or traffic flow

  • Not giving way: Failing to move aside for faster and emergency vehicles

  • Tailgating: Driving too close to force others to move

  • Unauthorised use: Restricted vehicles such as delivery bikes using fast lanes

Related Topics:
UAEdubai traffic finesRTAtraffic finesDubaiUAE traffic finesDubai Police

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Tourists and residents will benefit from a safer and more convenient new route.

Dubai RTA opens new 8-kilometre road to Al Awir camps

1m read
Dubai Police urge drivers to maintain your lane by speed and let faster vehicles pass safely.

Sharjah-Dubai commute hit by heavy delays after crashes

2m read
From traffic accident to court case: Dubai driver faces strict penalties.

Drugs found on driver after Dubai traffic accident

2m read
Having emergency services on hand ensures that visitors receive immediate care in critical situations, enhancing overall safety.

Sharjah Police roll out Winter Desert Safety plan

2m read