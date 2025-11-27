Over 8,000 delivery riders fined in Dubai for driving on fast lane

Failure to abide by this rule will result in a fine of Dh500.
Dubai Police have issued 8,152 fines to delivery riders in the first weeks of enforcing a new ban on riding motorcycles in fast lanes. The rule, introduced at the start of the month, bars delivery bikes from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five or more lanes, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. On smaller roads with two lanes or fewer, riders are free to use any lane.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said early results show the clear risk motorcyclists face in high-speed zones. “Motorcycles are vulnerable because they lack protective structure, and high speeds make it harder for riders to avoid sudden hazards,” he said.
He explained that the new rule is part of a five-year traffic safety plan developed by Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority. The strategy focuses on reducing road deaths and injuries through monitoring and enforcement, improved road engineering, public awareness, and better traffic systems.
Bin Suwaidan noted that penalties for violating the lane restrictions start at Dh 500 for the first offence and increase to Dh700 for repeat violations. A third offence results in suspension of the rider’s licence. He added that riders caught exceeding 100 km/h on roads with a 100 km/h limit will face fines between Dh 200 and Dh 400, depending on how often they break the rule.
He stressed that delivery motorcycles play an essential role in the city’s transport and service network, which makes safety even more important. “Riders must stick to designated lanes and stay away from fast lanes where vehicles move at high speed. The risk of severe accidents is far higher in those areas,” he said.
Bin Suwaidan urged riders to follow all safety guidelines. He highlighted simple but crucial steps: avoiding fast roads entirely, respecting speed limits, steering clear of sudden manoeuvres, and wearing proper helmets and protective gear. These measures, he said, greatly reduce the risk of serious injury.
He also encouraged riders to carry out regular checks on their bikes, paying attention to brakes, tyres and overall readiness. Riders were reminded not to use mobile phones while riding, to stay fully alert, follow designated bike lanes, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and ride defensively, especially at intersections and in busy areas.
Dubai Police continue to carry out regular field inspections to ensure riders follow the new rules. Bin Suwaidan said awareness campaigns aimed at both riders and delivery companies are underway to promote a safer traffic culture. “Our goal is to protect all road users by ensuring everyone shares the responsibility for safety,” he added.
