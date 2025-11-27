GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Over 8,000 delivery riders fined in Dubai for driving on fast lane

Failure to abide by this rule will result in a fine of Dh500.

Last updated:
Anupam Varma, News and Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Stricter regulations is a response to the growing number of road accidents involving delivery riders in recent years.
Stricter regulations is a response to the growing number of road accidents involving delivery riders in recent years.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police have issued 8,152 fines to delivery riders in the first weeks of enforcing a new ban on riding motorcycles in fast lanes. The rule, introduced at the start of the month, bars delivery bikes from using the two leftmost lanes on roads with five or more lanes, and the leftmost lane on roads with three or four lanes. On smaller roads with two lanes or fewer, riders are free to use any lane.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said early results show the clear risk motorcyclists face in high-speed zones. “Motorcycles are vulnerable because they lack protective structure, and high speeds make it harder for riders to avoid sudden hazards,” he said.

He explained that the new rule is part of a five-year traffic safety plan developed by Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority. The strategy focuses on reducing road deaths and injuries through monitoring and enforcement, improved road engineering, public awareness, and better traffic systems.

Bin Suwaidan noted that penalties for violating the lane restrictions start at Dh 500 for the first offence and increase to Dh700 for repeat violations. A third offence results in suspension of the rider’s licence. He added that riders caught exceeding 100 km/h on roads with a 100 km/h limit will face fines between Dh 200 and Dh 400, depending on how often they break the rule.

He stressed that delivery motorcycles play an essential role in the city’s transport and service network, which makes safety even more important. “Riders must stick to designated lanes and stay away from fast lanes where vehicles move at high speed. The risk of severe accidents is far higher in those areas,” he said.

Bin Suwaidan urged riders to follow all safety guidelines. He highlighted simple but crucial steps: avoiding fast roads entirely, respecting speed limits, steering clear of sudden manoeuvres, and wearing proper helmets and protective gear. These measures, he said, greatly reduce the risk of serious injury.

He also encouraged riders to carry out regular checks on their bikes, paying attention to brakes, tyres and overall readiness. Riders were reminded not to use mobile phones while riding, to stay fully alert, follow designated bike lanes, keep a safe distance from other vehicles and ride defensively, especially at intersections and in busy areas.

Dubai Police continue to carry out regular field inspections to ensure riders follow the new rules. Bin Suwaidan said awareness campaigns aimed at both riders and delivery companies are underway to promote a safer traffic culture. “Our goal is to protect all road users by ensuring everyone shares the responsibility for safety,” he added.

Anupam VarmaNews and Business Editor
Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.
Show More
Related Topics:
dubai traffic fines

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dense fog enveloped Dubai in the early-morning hours on Sunday.

Police issues urgent safety alert as fog covers Dubai

2m read
The updated legislation also imposes stricter penalties for those caught driving with a suspended licence.

Tougher UAE traffic laws: Jail and Dh10,000 fine

2m read
Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction

Police rescue driver after cruise control malfunction

2m read
The motorcycle that was being driven in the direction opposite to the flow of traffic.

Motorcyclist drives wrong-way on Dubai road, crashes

2m read