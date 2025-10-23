Sharjah Police announce new lanes for motorcycles, buses, and trucks from November 1

Authorities confirmed that compliance will be closely monitored through smart radars
Sharjah: In a move aimed at making Sharjah’s roads safer and traffic flow smoother, the General Command of Sharjah Police, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced the introduction of designated lanes for motorcycles, delivery bikes, heavy vehicles, and buses across major and secondary roads in the emirate. The new traffic arrangement will come into effect on November 1.
The Sharjah Police clarified that the lane on the far right is designated for heavy vehicles and busses on the roads, while motorcycles are allowed to use the third and fourth lanes from the right if the road consists of four lanes. In roads with three lanes, motorcycles are permitted to use the middle or right lane according to the approved traffic regulations. In the case of two lanes, they are allowed to use only the right lane.
Authorities confirmed that compliance will be closely monitored around the clock through smart radars, advanced camera systems, and traffic patrols deployed across the emirate. These systems will help ensure that drivers adhere to the new lane allocations and follow traffic instructions.
Violations will incur penalties as outlined in the Federal Traffic Law. Under Article 8, heavy vehicle drivers who fail to comply with mandatory lane regulations face a fine of Dh 1,500 and 12 black points. Meanwhile, Article 70 imposes a fine of Dh 500 for non-compliance with traffic signs or instructions.
Sharjah Police urged all motorists and riders to follow the new lane rules and respect the designated areas for each vehicle category. The authority emphasized that the regulation is part of its broader commitment to strengthening a culture of traffic safety and ensuring efficient, organized mobility across the emirate—contributing to an improved quality of life in Sharjah.
