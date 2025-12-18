Dubai-Sharjah motorists face severe delays amid heavy morning traffic

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid delays
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Dubai and Sharjah are facing significant delays on Thursday, December 18 due to heavy traffic. The congestion has been reported on both Emirates Road E311 and E611 towards Dubai. Heavy congestion is also reported on Al Meydan Road and Al Khail Road.
Commuters are experiencing major slowdowns, with Google Maps showing a build-up of traffic in several key areas. Congestion is particularly severe near Bu Shaghara, Al Majaz, Sahara Centre, and in the vicinity of Al Qusais Area 5. Drivers are strongly urged to exercise extreme caution, consider using alternative routes, and prioritise their safety during their commute.
Google Maps images show congestion stretching from the Al Yasmeen area in Ajman all the way to the Ras Al Khor exit. There is a noticeable build-up of traffic in several key areas, with congestion being particularly severe in neighbourhoods such as Jumeirah Village, Dubai Production City, and Al Barsha. Additionally, traffic is heavily impacted along Al Asayel Street, where vehicles are moving at a crawl.
In light of these conditions, drivers are strongly urged to exercise caution and remain patient. It's advisable to consider alternative routes to avoid the worst-affected areas and minimise delays.
