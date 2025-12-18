Dubai-Sharjah motorists face severe delays amid heavy morning traffic

Google Maps images show congestion stretching from the Al Yasmeen area in Ajman all the way to the Ras Al Khor exit. There is a noticeable build-up of traffic in several key areas, with congestion being particularly severe in neighbourhoods such as Jumeirah Village, Dubai Production City, and Al Barsha. Additionally, traffic is heavily impacted along Al Asayel Street, where vehicles are moving at a crawl.