Sharjah–Dubai traffic update: Major roads see heavy congestion

Authorities say the situation has been worsened by multiple minor accidents and ongoing maintenance work, which have led to partial road closures at several locations. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic updates, and consider alternative routes where possible.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police have issued an advisory urging motorists to remain patient and composed during traffic congestion. The advisory, shared on X, emphasises that staying calm is crucial to preventing road rage incidents and accidents.

Emirates Road (E611) is facing heavy traffic from Al Badee Suburb in Sharjah towards Al Awir First in Dubai, affecting long-distance commuters between the two emirates.

Further south, heavy congestion has been reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), starting from City Centre Al Zahia and extending through the National Paints area up to Muhaisnah 4. The industrial areas within the Muwaileh Commercial zone are also experiencing traffic slowdowns.

Traffic remains slow in the Al Qusais area, with Damascus Street in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1 facing heavy build-up. Beirut Street is congested across Al Qusais Industrial Areas 2 and 5, while Industrial Areas 3 and 4 are reporting slow-crawling traffic.

All roads leading towards the Floating Bridge are heavily clogged, causing delays for motorists heading towards central Dubai. Al Mina Street, which connects to the Jumeirah Bridge, is also seeing significant congestion.

In Dubai, congestion has been reported on Al Hamriya Port Road (D92) in Deira, with traffic building up towards the Fish Market area. Al Rigga Street and Union Square are also witnessing slow-moving vehicles.

In Sharjah, traffic is moving slowly on Al Wahda Street, with congestion stretching up to the Al Mulla Plaza junction on Al Ittihad Road (E11). Several internal roads across the city are also affected, adding to commuter delays.

Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are facing long delays, with heavy traffic reported on several major roads on Monday, according to live updates on Google Maps.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.