Sharjah–Dubai traffic update: Major roads see heavy congestion

Multiple roads, including E11 and E311, facing heavy traffic during peak hours
Dubai: Motorists travelling between Sharjah and Dubai are facing long delays, with heavy traffic reported on several major roads on Monday, according to live updates on Google Maps.
In Sharjah, traffic is moving slowly on Al Wahda Street, with congestion stretching up to the Al Mulla Plaza junction on Al Ittihad Road (E11). Several internal roads across the city are also affected, adding to commuter delays.
In Dubai, congestion has been reported on Al Hamriya Port Road (D92) in Deira, with traffic building up towards the Fish Market area. Al Rigga Street and Union Square are also witnessing slow-moving vehicles.
All roads leading towards the Floating Bridge are heavily clogged, causing delays for motorists heading towards central Dubai. Al Mina Street, which connects to the Jumeirah Bridge, is also seeing significant congestion.
Traffic remains slow in the Al Qusais area, with Damascus Street in Al Qusais Industrial Area 1 facing heavy build-up. Beirut Street is congested across Al Qusais Industrial Areas 2 and 5, while Industrial Areas 3 and 4 are reporting slow-crawling traffic.
Key interchange junctions on Maliha Street (S112), leading towards the Sharjah Mosque interchange on Emirates Road (E611), are also witnessing delays due to slow-moving traffic.
Further south, heavy congestion has been reported on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), starting from City Centre Al Zahia and extending through the National Paints area up to Muhaisnah 4. The industrial areas within the Muwaileh Commercial zone are also experiencing traffic slowdowns.
Emirates Road (E611) is facing heavy traffic from Al Badee Suburb in Sharjah towards Al Awir First in Dubai, affecting long-distance commuters between the two emirates.
Meanwhile, Dubai Police have issued an advisory urging motorists to remain patient and composed during traffic congestion. The advisory, shared on X, emphasises that staying calm is crucial to preventing road rage incidents and accidents.
Authorities say the situation has been worsened by multiple minor accidents and ongoing maintenance work, which have led to partial road closures at several locations. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, follow traffic updates, and consider alternative routes where possible.
