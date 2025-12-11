Traffic advisory: Key Sharjah road to shut December 12–14 as vital maintenance work begins

Motorists urged to use alternative routes as maintenance works aim to improve traffic flow
Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority has announced the temporary closure of the Mohammed bin Musa Al Khwarizmi Street, near University Hospital, as part of planned road maintenance works designed to enhance efficiency and ease traffic flow in the area.
The closure will begin on Friday, December 12, 2025, and continue until Sunday, December 14, 2025. The authority confirmed that the works are essential to improving road quality and ensuring smoother mobility for motorists once upgrades are complete.
Sharjah’s RTA has advised motorists to use alternative routes throughout the closure period and to follow all traffic safety instructions displayed on site. The authority stressed that adhering to these guidelines is crucial for maintaining public safety and avoiding congestion during the maintenance works.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to minimise delays and ensure safe travel.
