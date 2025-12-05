Closures on major streets to run in phases; motorists urged to plan ahead
Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility has announced a series of partial road closures in the capital over the coming days, urging motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid delays.
From Tuesday, December 9 to Monday, December 22, 2025, several lanes will be closed in phases near Sheikh Zayed Bridge.
– Three left lanes will be shut from 12am on December 9 until 10pm on December 15.
– Two right lanes will then close from 10pm on December 15 until 6am on December 22.
A separate closure will take place on Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Street from 5pm on December 5 until 5am on December 8.
Authorities said the temporary restrictions are part of ongoing improvement works aimed at keeping traffic flow smooth and roads safe. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and follow posted diversions during the maintenance period.
