Authorities said the temporary restrictions are part of ongoing improvement works aimed at keeping traffic flow smooth and roads safe. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and follow posted diversions during the maintenance period.

Abu Dhabi: AD Mobility has announced a series of partial road closures in the capital over the coming days, urging motorists to plan ahead and use alternative routes to avoid delays.

