Abu Dhabi traffic alert: Partial closures on King Abdullah Street until Monday

Commuters encouraged to plan alternative routes during road closures

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Partial Intersection Closures Announced on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi
@ad_mobility

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has announced partial closures of certain intersections on King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street in Abu Dhabi. The closures will be in effect from Thursday, 25 December 2025, to Monday, 29 December 2025.

The authority has urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance and follow alternative routes to avoid delays. Drivers are also advised to adhere to traffic signs and instructions from traffic personnel to ensure safety during the closure period.

These measures are part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to maintain smooth traffic flow and facilitate road improvement projects. AD Mobility has confirmed that the closures will be partial, allowing access to certain lanes to minimise disruption for commuters.

Residents and road users are encouraged to stay updated on road conditions through official AD Mobility channels and to exercise caution while driving in the affected areas.

