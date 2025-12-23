Dubai to use AI lab to predict and ease traffic congestion before it builds

New transport data laboratory shifts traffic management from response to prevention
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced a major new tool in its effort to ease traffic congestion, launching an AI-powered Transport Data Analysis Laboratory designed to anticipate pressure points on the road network and act before delays build up.
The initiative marks a shift from managing congestion after it occurs to preventing it through predictive, data-driven planning.
Housed at the Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3), the laboratory brings together real-time and historical data from more than 35 transport sources into a single analytical platform. These include Dubai’s bus, metro, tram and marine networks, as well as taxis, soft mobility options and private vehicles. By integrating this information, RTA aims to gain a comprehensive, citywide view of traffic movement at any given time.
“The Transport Data Analysis Laboratory represents a qualitative shift in the operational analytics ecosystem,” said Mohammed Al Ali, Director of the EC3. “It transforms large volumes of operational data into predictive indicators that support accurate and rapid decision-making, contributing to smoother traffic flow, higher operational efficiency and improved sustainability across Dubai’s transport system.”
This allows traffic managers, he added, to fine-tune signal timings, deploy resources more efficiently and coordinate responses across agencies, particularly during peak hours, incidents and large public events.
He noted that the new facility strengthens decision-making at both strategic and operational levels, while improving readiness for emergencies and major gatherings. During GITEX 2025, the laboratory was used to analyse traffic patterns before and during the event, helping authorities identify congestion hotspots and improve traffic flow around the exhibition area. The insights will now inform planning for future peak seasons.
Beyond easing congestion, the laboratory also supports road safety by identifying locations prone to recurring accidents, enabling preventive measures to be implemented in coordination with relevant entities. More than 150 operational performance indicators are automated through the system, improving monitoring, response speed and evaluation of traffic policies.
