Drones deployed to boost Dubai Metro safety and efficiency

RTA introduces drones for tunnel inspections, cutting inspection time by 60%

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is taking Dubai Metro operations to the next level with the deployment of advanced drone technology for tunnel inspections.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with metro operator Keolis MHI, promises faster, safer, and more efficient monitoring of metro infrastructure, marking a milestone in Dubai’s journey toward smart mobility.

Inspection time

Dawood Alrais, Director of Rail Maintenance at RTA’s Rail Agency, highlighted the transformative impact of drones: “This technology has reduced inspection time by 60%, while enhancing operational safety and delivering a significant improvement in overall inspection performance. Areas of the tunnel that were previously difficult to access can now be easily inspected, providing a wider field of view and high-resolution imagery for more accurate analysis.”

He added that the innovation minimises human risk and streamlines data collection, generating digital reports that support better maintenance planning and decision-making. The move also sets the stage for future use of artificial intelligence in analysing captured imagery.

Smarter system

Vikas Sardana, Acting Managing Director of Keolis MHI, said: “We are proud to support RTA’s vision for a smarter, safer, and more efficient transport system. Adopting new technologies not only enhances operational performance but also prioritises the safety of our teams, setting new benchmarks for rail operations.”

The drone integration aligns with RTA’s 2024—2030 strategy and the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy, emphasising sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation. As Dubai continues to lead in smart mobility, this initiative underscores the emirate’s commitment to technology-driven excellence, advanced safety standards, and a forward-looking approach to urban transport.

A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
