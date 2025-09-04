GOLD/FOREX
Easing congestion: RTA’s AI signal upgrade boosts traffic flow in Dubai

AI-powered system delivers faster journeys and smoother traffic at key intersections

Gulf News Report
RTA uses AI to upgrade the traffic signal system in Dubai to ease traffic.
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Phase One of its central traffic signal system upgrade, delivering improvements of up to 37% in traffic flow at key intersections across the city.

The upgrade to the next-generation UTC-UX Fusion system leverages advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and digital twin simulations, to optimize traffic management. The initiative not only enhances road efficiency but also aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility.

“RTA’s upgrade and alignment works have already exceeded expectations. Overall travel times improved by 10–20%, with specific intersections seeing dramatic gains — 37% at Jumeirah Street, 29.4% at Al Badaa Street, 16.9% at Kuwait Street, and 16.4% at Omar Bin Al Khattab Street,” said Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency.

The new system’s ability to detect congestion patterns in real time and adjust signal timings has reduced waiting times, eased congestion, and prioritized safe passage for emergency vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians. By applying digital twin technology, RTA has been able to simulate traffic scenarios before implementation, ensuring smarter and more efficient outcomes on the ground.

Phase one marks only the beginning. RTA confirmed that by the third quarter of 2026, around 300 intersections will be upgraded to the new-generation system. The rollout will support multimodal transport, including private vehicles, buses, cyclists, and pedestrians, while also enabling future integration with connected vehicle technologies (V2X) and smart devices for real-time data analysis.

This achievement underscores Dubai’s commitment to advanced infrastructure solutions that keep the city moving smoothly while paving the way for a more sustainable urban future.

