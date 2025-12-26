GOLD/FOREX
NYE in Dubai: RTA announces road closures, Metro goes 43 hours non-stop

Dubai gears up for New Year’s Eve 2026 with full security and operational plan

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
RTA announces Dubai road closures, Metro goes 43 hours non-stop
Dubai authorities have confirmed full readiness for New Year’s Eve 2026 celebrations, with security, traffic, and public services coordinated to ensure safety, smooth mobility, and a seamless experience for residents and visitors.

Staged road closures

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced phased road closures around Downtown Dubai:

  • From 4pm: Al Istiqlal Street, Al Mustaqbal Street, Lower Financial Centre Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Burj Khalifa Street

  • From 8pm: Al Multaqa (Al Mulook) Street

  • From 9pm: Upper Financial Centre Road

  • From 11pm: Sheikh Zayed Road (partial closure)

  • Full closure of Sheikh Zayed Road: 6am, Dec 31 – 2am, Jan 2, 2026

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes.

Public transport boosted

Dubai Metro to run non-stop for 43 hours with extra services at key NYE stations, including Emirates Towers, Financial Centre, Business Bay, and Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall.

Authorities urged residents and visitors to use public transport and follow official instructions.

Fireworks across the emirate

Dubai has approved 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations, including Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, Bluewaters, Burj Al Arab, Expo City Dubai, Global Village, Atlantis The Palm, and Palm Jebel Ali.

The wide distribution aims to reduce crowd density while maintaining public safety and smooth movement. Visitors are urged to follow safety guidelines, use public transport, and comply with instructions from authorities.

