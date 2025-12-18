GOLD/FOREX
New Year 2026 fireworks in Dubai: 48 dazzline shows across the city

Authorities also reminded the public to follow all safety instructions

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Fireworks near the Burj Khalifa in 2025
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Dubai is set to welcome 2026 with a dazzling series of fireworks displays, organised under the direct supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA), which oversees the licensing and regulation of major events across the city.

This year, the skies above Dubai will light up with more than 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations, giving residents and visitors ample opportunities to enjoy the festive atmosphere at some of the emirate’s most iconic landmarks, tourist attractions, and entertainment destinations.

The fireworks will be held at a wide range of locations, with greater diversity compared to last year, including:

  1. Burj Khalifa

  2. Burj Al Arab

  3. Dubai Frame

  4. Expo City Dubai

  5. Global Village

  6. Jumeirah Beach Hotel (Jumeirah Group)

  7. Bluewaters (The Beach – JBR)

  8. Al Seef

  9. Dubai Festival City

  10. Dubai Parks and Resorts

  11. Hatta

  12. Dubai Creek Harbour

  13. G1 Beach – La Mer

  14. Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

  15. City of Jumeirah

  16. Marsa Al Arab

  17. Al Marmoom Desert

  18. Arabian Ranches Golf Club

  19. Town Square – Nshama

  20. Topgolf Dubai

  21. Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa

  22. Atlantis The Palm

  23. Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort

  24. Park Hyatt Dubai

  25. One&Only Royal Mirage

  26. One&Only The Palm

  27. Four Seasons – Jumeirah Beach

  28. Four Seasons – Namous Restaurant

  29. Dubai International Stadium

  30. Five Palm Jumeirah

  31. Bvlgari Resort & Residences

  32. The Address Montgomerie Dubai

  33. JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel

  34. Palazzo Versace Dubai

  35. Banyan Tree Dubai

  36. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

  37. Jumeirah Golf Estates

  38. Emirates Golf Club

  39. Voco Monaco Hotel – The World Islands

  40. Trump International Golf Club

Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais, CEO of SIRA, highlighted the authority’s pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of these celebrations.

"From issuing permits to full on-site supervision, our approach is proactive. We ensure that all sites are fully prepared, that companies adhere to approved quantities, and that every stage of the display is executed safely," he said.

He added that collaboration with security authorities and partners is central to Dubai’s reputation for safe, world-class celebrations, where public safety remains the top priority.

SIRA has also reminded the public to follow all safety instructions from security teams and organisers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Key guidelines include:

  • Avoid Restricted Areas: Do not enter launch zones or areas containing flammable materials.

  • Maintain Safe Distances: Keep the prescribed distance from fireworks displays to avoid any risk of injury.

With preparations in full swing, Dubai promises a memorable start to 2026, offering residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the New Year in spectacular style, safely across the emirate.

