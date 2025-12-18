Authorities also reminded the public to follow all safety instructions
Dubai is set to welcome 2026 with a dazzling series of fireworks displays, organised under the direct supervision of the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA), which oversees the licensing and regulation of major events across the city.
This year, the skies above Dubai will light up with more than 48 fireworks shows at 40 locations, giving residents and visitors ample opportunities to enjoy the festive atmosphere at some of the emirate’s most iconic landmarks, tourist attractions, and entertainment destinations.
The fireworks will be held at a wide range of locations, with greater diversity compared to last year, including:
Burj Khalifa
Burj Al Arab
Dubai Frame
Expo City Dubai
Global Village
Jumeirah Beach Hotel (Jumeirah Group)
Bluewaters (The Beach – JBR)
Al Seef
Dubai Festival City
Dubai Parks and Resorts
Hatta
Dubai Creek Harbour
G1 Beach – La Mer
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
City of Jumeirah
Marsa Al Arab
Al Marmoom Desert
Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Town Square – Nshama
Topgolf Dubai
Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa
Atlantis The Palm
Sofitel Dubai The Palm Resort
Park Hyatt Dubai
One&Only Royal Mirage
One&Only The Palm
Four Seasons – Jumeirah Beach
Four Seasons – Namous Restaurant
Dubai International Stadium
Five Palm Jumeirah
Bvlgari Resort & Residences
The Address Montgomerie Dubai
JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Banyan Tree Dubai
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Emirates Golf Club
Voco Monaco Hotel – The World Islands
Trump International Golf Club
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Sulais, CEO of SIRA, highlighted the authority’s pivotal role in ensuring the smooth execution of these celebrations.
"From issuing permits to full on-site supervision, our approach is proactive. We ensure that all sites are fully prepared, that companies adhere to approved quantities, and that every stage of the display is executed safely," he said.
He added that collaboration with security authorities and partners is central to Dubai’s reputation for safe, world-class celebrations, where public safety remains the top priority.
SIRA has also reminded the public to follow all safety instructions from security teams and organisers to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Key guidelines include:
Avoid Restricted Areas: Do not enter launch zones or areas containing flammable materials.
Maintain Safe Distances: Keep the prescribed distance from fireworks displays to avoid any risk of injury.
With preparations in full swing, Dubai promises a memorable start to 2026, offering residents and visitors a chance to celebrate the New Year in spectacular style, safely across the emirate.
