From family-friendly parks to iconic landmarks, here’s how Dubai lights up 2026
Dubai: Dubai doesn't do anything by halves, and New Year's Eve is no exception. This year, about 48 licensed fireworks displays at about 40 locations will light up the city as the clock strikes midnight on December 31. From the iconic Burj Khalifa to quiet desert spots, there's a fireworks show for every type of celebration.
Whether you're wrangling excited children, hosting visiting relatives, or simply want to avoid the massive crowds, where you choose to watch will completely shape your evening. Here's your complete guide to Dubai's New Year's Eve fireworks, broken down by vibe.
These locations are ideal for families with children, offering more space, easier access and, in some cases, earlier countdowns that don’t require staying out past midnight.
Global Village
Multiple fireworks shows throughout the evening across different time zones make this ideal for families with young children.
Expo City Dubai
Designed with families in mind, with an early countdown and open plazas feel less crowded than Downtown.
Town Square by Nshama
This is a neighbourhood favourite with community-style celebrations and a relaxed, child-friendly atmosphere.
Dubai Festival City
Creekside views anyone? These are walkable promenades with space to move around make it a practical family option.
Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Quiet, residential surroundings with localised fireworks visible without travelling far.
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Open green spaces and community viewing points suit families staying close to home.
Dubai Parks and Resorts
A contained destination with plenty of space, away from the city’s busiest roads.
These are the headline locations that dominate social media every year and draw the biggest crowds.
Burj Khalifa
Downtown Dubai remains the city’s most watched New Year’s Eve spot, with fireworks, light projections and fountain shows building up to midnight. Views are visible from surrounding promenades, Burj Park and parts of Dubai Mall. Expect large crowds, road closures and a long night, but also one of the most iconic countdowns in the world.
Atlantis The Palm
Atlantis The Palm is known for large-scale New Year’s Eve fireworks, visible along Palm Jumeirah’s Boardwalk and nearby beaches. The display often stretches across the water, creating wide viewing angles. Crowds gather early, and access to the Palm is usually controlled later in the evening.
Burj Al Arab
The sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hosts a landmark fireworks display each year, visible from nearby beaches and coastal stretches. Popular viewing areas include Jumeirah Beach and Umm Suqeim, where people gather early to secure space. The show is usually shorter than Downtown’s but remains one of Dubai’s most recognisable midnight moments.
Bluewaters and The Beach at JBR
Bluewaters and JBR offer waterfront views of fireworks against Dubai Marina’s skyline. Displays are visible from the promenade, beach and nearby restaurants. Ain Dubai also becomes part of the visual spectacle. The area is lively and walkable, though traffic restrictions often apply later in the evening.
Madinat Jumeirah
Madinat Jumeirah combines waterways, traditional architecture and views of Burj Al Arab fireworks. The canals and bridges create layered vantage points, especially along the waterfront paths. It feels festive yet contained, though pedestrian access may be regulated closer to midnight.
If you want atmosphere without the intensity of Downtown crowds, these locations offer beautiful surroundings and a slower pace.
Al Seef
Al Seef provides a more atmospheric setting along Dubai Creek, with heritage-style buildings and waterfront walkways. Fireworks are reflected in the water, often alongside dhow activity. It feels calmer than coastal hotspots and suits those who prefer strolling, dining and watching the night unfold rather than standing in dense crowds.
Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai Creek Harbour provides clear sightlines across the water towards fireworks, often including views of Downtown in the distance. The waterfront promenade is popular for walking and watching the skyline light up. It feels more open than older Creek areas, though access points may be managed on the night.
Park Hyatt Dubai
Overlooking Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai provides views of fireworks reflected on the water. The surrounding area feels refined and less hectic than central Dubai. It is well suited to those who prefer a relaxed setting with space to walk along the marina during the countdown.
Palazzo Versace Dubai
Overlooking Dubai Creek, Palazzo Versace offers views of fireworks reflecting on the water. The surrounding promenade allows for gentle walking and viewing. The area feels festive yet less overwhelming than Downtown hotspots.
Dubai Frame
Set between old and new Dubai, the Dubai Frame offers a striking backdrop for New Year’s Eve fireworks. Displays are visible from Zabeel Park and nearby roads, with the illuminated structure adding to the atmosphere. It is a quieter alternative to Downtown, though access may be controlled closer to midnight.
Perfect if you want fireworks paired with sea breezes and open horizons.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Fireworks near Jumeirah Beach Hotel are visible from the shoreline and surrounding public beach areas. With Burj Al Arab nearby, this stretch of coast offers layered views of multiple displays. It attracts both hotel guests and residents, so arriving early is essential if you want space on the sand.
Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach
This Jumeirah beachfront location allows views of coastal fireworks, including displays near Burj Al Arab. The open shoreline makes it easy to watch without standing in dense crowds. It suits those who enjoy walking along the beach as the night unfolds.
J1 Beach at La Mer
J1 Beach offers views of fireworks over the water, with the added bonus of distant Burj Khalifa sightings on clear nights. The beachfront setting makes it feel social but not overwhelming. People often gather along the promenade and shoreline, making it a relaxed coastal option.
Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa
Located along JBR’s coastline, Le Royal Meridien offers views of fireworks over the Arabian Gulf. Displays from nearby areas are often visible from the beachfront and surrounding walkways. The atmosphere is lively but spread out, making it easier to move compared to tighter urban locations.
Nikki Beach Resort and Spa
Nikki Beach’s shoreline location provides clear views of fireworks over the Arabian Gulf. Displays from nearby coastal landmarks are often visible, creating a layered skyline effect. The beach setting feels open, though arrivals should be planned early.
Bulgari Resort and Residences
Located on Jumeirah Bay Island, Bulgari offers coastal views of fireworks across the water. The island setting feels secluded, with the city skyline visible in the distance. It appeals to those who prefer a quieter vantage point away from main roads.
For those actively avoiding crowds or looking for something different from the city skyline.
Hatta
Hatta offers a rare mountain setting for New Year’s Eve fireworks, surrounded by rugged landscapes rather than skyscrapers. Displays here feel quieter and more local, often paired with outdoor activities during the day. Cooler temperatures and open spaces make it a distinctive alternative to coastal celebrations.
Al Marmoom Oasis
Al Marmoom Oasis provides a desert-based New Year’s Eve setting away from city lights. Fireworks here are usually visible across wide open areas, with minimal crowd density. It suits those who prefer a peaceful end to the year, paired with stargazing and outdoor gatherings.
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
Set deep in the desert, Bab Al Shams offers a secluded New Year’s Eve atmosphere. Fireworks here are usually visible across open dunes rather than urban skylines. It appeals to those seeking a quieter celebration, with the night sky and desert landscape taking centre stage.
JA Jebel Ali Beach Hotel
Situated further along the coast, JA Jebel Ali offers distant views of fireworks over open water. The setting is spacious and relaxed, with fewer crowds than central Dubai. It suits those planning a quieter end to the year by the sea.
voco Monaco, The World Islands
Located offshore, voco Monaco offers distant panoramic views of Dubai’s fireworks displays across the water. The island setting creates a secluded feel, with the city skyline lighting up the horizon as midnight approaches.
Good for those who enjoy layered cityscapes and water reflections.
FIVE Palm Jumeirah
FIVE Palm Jumeirah offers views across the Palm towards Atlantis fireworks and the Dubai skyline. The elevated beachfront position creates wide sightlines. The area remains lively late into the night, so planning transport in advance is essential.
One&Only Royal Mirage
One&Only Royal Mirage sits along the Dubai Marina coastline, with views towards Palm Jumeirah fireworks. The beachfront location allows for unobstructed sightlines across the water. The atmosphere is generally calmer than Marina Walk, though nearby roads can become busy late at night.
One&Only The Palm
Located on Palm Jumeirah’s western side, One&Only The Palm offers distant views of multiple fireworks displays across the city. The separation from mainland Dubai creates a quieter environment, with reflections across the water adding to the visual effect.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Sofitel Dubai The Palm offers quieter vantage points along the Palm’s eastern crescent. Fireworks from Atlantis and nearby locations are visible across the water. The distance from the mainland creates a calmer atmosphere, though travel planning is essential due to road closures.
Topgolf Dubai
Topgolf Dubai offers elevated views over Dubai Marina, where multiple fireworks displays may be visible in the distance. The setting feels social and casual, with clear skyline sightlines. It is a good option for those who want to watch fireworks without standing along crowded promenades.
Low-key options for residents who prefer staying close to home.
Address Montgomerie Dubai
Set within Emirates Hills, Address Montgomerie provides views of localised fireworks without city congestion. Open green spaces make it comfortable for watching displays from nearby areas, particularly for residents of surrounding communities.
Dubai International Stadium
Fireworks around Dubai Sports City are visible from open areas near the stadium. Displays here tend to feel community-oriented rather than tourist-heavy. It is a practical option for residents in surrounding neighbourhoods who prefer to stay close to home.
Emirates Golf Club
Emirates Golf Club offers elevated views across surrounding neighbourhoods where fireworks are visible. Open grounds and distance from tourist centres make it a practical choice for a calmer New Year’s Eve experience.
Trump International Golf Club
Set in DAMAC Hills, Trump International Golf Club provides views of community fireworks in surrounding areas. Open landscapes and residential proximity make it a low-key option for residents avoiding city travel on New Year’s Eve.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
