One resort three ways to stay

A staycation at JA The Resort blends beachfront calm, family fun and generous inclusions
UAE staycation at JA The Resort, Jebel Ali Beach is a rare kind of getaway — a single beachfront destination where you can choose between JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court and JA Lake View Hotel while enjoying a full spectrum of experiences across each resort.
Days can be as relaxed or as adventurous as you like, from exclusive pools, lush gardens and calming moments at Calm Spa, to family favourites like Just Splash Park, the Animal Discovery Zone, mini golf and watersports along the shore. For something truly memorable, guests can also enjoy horse rides and the iconic experience of swimming with horses, alongside active pursuits such as golf and the resort’s precision-led shooting experiences.
Dining is a key highlight of the offer, with options ranging from the refined flavours of Kinara by Vikas Khanna to outdoor family dining at Captain’s Restaurant on the beach, Sette for authentic Italian favourites, Smokin’ Gun for smoked meats and burgers, and Republik for gastropub classics — and with kids under 12 staying and dining complimentary, daily breakfast included, and Dh300 daily dining credit to spend across the resort's restaurants, it’s the kind of all-in-one escape that makes family weekends (and grown-up getaways) feel effortless, generous and complete.
• 20 per cent savings on beverages and spa treatments
• 30 per cent savings on sports activities and the shooting range
• Early check-in and late check-out, subject to availability
• Choose from three distinct hotels at JA The Resort: JA Palm Tree Court, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Lake View Hotel
— For bookings, contact 04 814 5555 Email reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com
Visit JAresortshotels.com
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox