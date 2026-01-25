GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
PHOTOS
PHOTOS
Photos /
Readers

Sunrise, sunsets and clouds: UAE through readers’ lens

Gulf News readers showcase the UAE’s changing skies, from golden dawns to dramatic sunsets

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dramatic sunbeams pierce clouds, casting a golden glow over Dubai’s iconic skyline, highlighting towers and horizon at dusk photographed by Serena H.
Dramatic sunbeams pierce clouds, casting a golden glow over Dubai’s iconic skyline, highlighting towers and horizon at dusk photographed by Serena H.
Serena H
1/21
A bird descends with wings spread as the first morning light breaks the horizon, brushing its feathers with gold at Al Qudra, Dubai. Captured by Dr. Arun Kumar Naidu, wildlife photographer.
Dr. Arun Kumar Naidu
2/21
Dubai’s skyline, photographed by Sanjeev Coelho.
Sanjeev Coelho.
3/21
Sameel Karim captured this captivating aerial view of Al Reem Island’s mangroves in Abu Dhabi, showcasing the lush waterways and natural beauty from above.
Sameel Karim
4/21
Sunrise view from my window at Pond Park, Al Nahda 2, captured by Usha Surendran.
Usha Surendran
5/21
First light, first flight, first bite — captured by Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
6/21
Nation’s Pride along the Abu Dhabi Corniche, January 17, 2026. Captured by Ranjith PG, reflecting the spirit and pride of the nation.
Ranjith PG,
7/21
An amazing sight as birds maintain perfect distance and height in flight, making winter in Dubai a season rich with birdlife. Captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
8/21
A soft pink sunrise stretches across the sky as the road glides ahead, streetlights glowing gently, creating a calm and endless journey in Abu Dhabi. Captured by Noushin Sajjad.
Noushin Sajjad
9/21
An evening sky over Dubai Investment Park, captured by Myla Saligumba.
Myla Saligumba
10/21
A beautiful pavilion at Global Village, Dubai — an extraordinary destination for all age groups to enjoy and relax. Captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
11/21
A serene view of the Hajar Mountains from Shees Park in Khorfakkan, captured by Devika Jayakumar.
Devika Jayakumar
12/21
Anupam Shivnani captured this sweeping view from the Dubai Frame, showcasing the Zabeel area where the city’s old and new landscapes meet, with a striking mosque adding to the scene’s serenity.
Anupam Shivnani
13/21
Fathima Kafeela captures Ain Dubai in a stunning view.
Fathima Kafeela
14/21
Beautiful clouds over Dubai, captured by Mohamed Ashraf.
Mohamed Ashraf
15/21
Aneeq Siddiqui captured this sunset at Expo Lake, Dubai.
Aneeq Siddiqui
16/21
Sunrise view from a balcony at Dubai Production City, captured by Ajeetkumar Pillai.
Ajeetkumar Pillai
17/21
Jumeirah view from the sea, captured by Rhea Eappen.
Rhea Eappen
18/21
A beautiful Dubai sky captured by Chandrika Mohandas, who has lived here for over 23 years.
Chandrika Mohandas
19/21
Sunrise captured from Sharjah University by Kamran Jawwad Khan.
Kamran Jawwad Khan
20/21
Sunset at Al Qudra Lake, with golden light reflecting softly across the water. Captured by Helal Hamid.
Helal Hamid
21/21
Grace in flight, mirrored in still waters at Al Qudra Lake. Captured by Serena H.
Serena H
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hundreds took part in the IBPC Dubai celebrations at India Club on Friday.

UAE Indians set for mega Republic Day celebrations

3m read
Etihad Rail has unveiled the full picture of the UAE’s national passenger rail network, offering a glimpse into a transformative chapter in the country’s transport journey.

New Etihad Rail update after high-level meeting

3m read
The Research’s central argument is that the region is entering 2026 with a diversified capital pipeline, anchored by hydrocarbons but increasingly defined by the build-out of clean power, digital infrastructure and investable healthcare ecosystems.

Where Middle East’s next big investments are heading

4m read
Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba Lake shuts for routine maintenance on Dec 29

UAE visitor alert: Popular camping spot to shut briefly

2m read