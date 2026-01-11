GOLD/FOREX
Through readers’ lenses: The UAE’s beauty in landscapes

From lake to highway, readers frame the UAE’s beauty in everyday scenes

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Sahana Kannappan, a Class 12 student at Indian High School, captured this view of Dubai Creek Harbour.
Sahana Kannappan
1/14
A serene view of Al Qudra Lake, where calm waters and desert landscapes create a peaceful retreat on the outskirts of Dubai by Usha Subramaniam
Usha Subramaniam
2/14
Captured by Suganya Shaji at Abu Dhabi Corniche, this golden sunset reflects softly across sky and sea, drawing the viewer into a moment of calm.
Suganya Shaji
3/14
CA Subhro Chakraborty, who leads the Finance and Sustainability functions at a UAE-based conglomerate in Dubai, shares his nature photography as a tribute to the timeless elegance of the natural world.
CA Subhro Chakraborty
4/14
Captured by Seema Verma, this nature photograph showcases the subtle textures and beauty of leaves.
Seema Verma
5/14
Dr Naveen Aggarwal captures the golden hour in Dubai, where the desert glows in warm hues as the setting sun transforms the landscape into a breathtaking scene.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
6/14
Captured by Kashif Shehzaad from the Kalba Conservation Area, this image offers a serene view of Fujairah Mosque set against the surrounding natural landscape.
Kashif Shehzaad
7/14
“Descending the dune, chasing the thrill,” captured by Hafi Ghafoor at Nagrah Hills in the Sweihan Desert, Abu Dhabi.
Hafi Ghafoor
8/14
Devam Mehta, a student of GEMS Modern Academy and a regular Gulf News reader, captures a full moon in this striking image.
Devam Mehta
9/14
Captured by Dr Seema Bhatia, a view of Noor Mosque seen from the Butterfly Garden.
Dr Seema Bhatia
10/14
S142, Sharjah–Khorfakkan Road, captured along the scenic route by Devika Jayakumar.
Devika Jayakumar.
11/14
A dazzling laser show illuminates Burj Khalifa in Dubai, captured by Abraham Jojy.
Abraham Jojy
12/14
Benoy Abraham captures mesmerising dusk at Al Qudra Expo Lake.
Benoy Abraham
13/14
Captured by Ashna Sunil, a sunrise over Muwailah University Road in Sharjah.
Ashna Sunil
14/14
An Emirates A380 makes a smooth landing at sunset in Madinat Badr, Dubai captured by Ahmed Ibrahim
Ahmed Ibrahim
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

