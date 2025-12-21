GOLD/FOREX
Readers capture fireworks, light shows and UAE landscapes

Creativity shines through vibrant fireworks, glowing light shows and scenic UAE views here

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Light installations illuminate Jubail Island during the Al Manar Light Festival, creating a vibrant nighttime spectacle captured by Joshua Jinsor.
Joshua Jinsor
1/22
Fireworks light up the sky over Hatta during the Dubai Shopping Festival and Hatta Festival celebrations by Binoi Varkey
Binoi Varkey
2/22
A drone show lights up the Abu Dhabi Corniche sky, forming the shape of the planet Saturn during the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) festival, offering a magical winter entertainment experience for residents and visitors alike captured by Suganya Shaji
Suganya Shaji
3/22
Fireworks light up the Dubai skyline, creating a dazzling night-time display by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
4/22
The University City area in Sharjah glows under a colourful morning sky, marking a calm start to the day captured by Shiju Zacharia
Shiju Zacharia
5/22
Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah captured by Kamlesh Balchandani
Kamlesh Balchandani
6/22
“The Levitation Void,” an immersive artwork at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, features a floating form that appears to defy gravity, evoking a sense of calm and reflection captured by Noushin Sajjad.
Noushin Sajjad
7/22
Early morning activity unfolds at a roundabout as birds head out in search of prey at the start of the day photographed by Dr Seema Bhatia.
Dr Seema Bhatia
8/22
A balcony view from Oud Metha frames the Dubai skyline, highlighting the city’s blend of scale and calm captured by Vinod Daniel.
Vinod Daniel
9/22
An early morning view of Buheirah Corniche in Sharjah, captured under calm skies by Aman Azif.
Aman Azif
10/22
A tiger rests under the winter sun at Al Ain Zoo, enjoying a calm moment during the cooler season by Aarav Aggarwal.
Aarav Aggarwal
11/22
A yacht sails across tranquil waters at sunset, its silhouette framed against the glowing horizon as three figures stand on deck, capturing a moment of scale, serenity, and quiet reflection, photographed by Aniket Patange.
Aniket Patange
12/22
A delivery worker wades through rainwater as wet weather leaves parts of the city waterlogged captured by Amitabh Sharma.
Amitabh Sharma
13/22
The Milky Way stretches across the night sky over Al Quaa, offering a breathtaking view of the stars photographed by Joshua Jinsor.
Joshua Jinsor
14/22
Night lights illuminate Dubai Creek Harbour, creating a striking waterfront scene by Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
15/22
A Christmas tree and the UAE flag stand out at JBR during the weekend, capturing the area’s lively festive spirit, as taken by Ramya Giri.
Ramya Giri
16/22
A heron balances calmly on a pole as still waters reflect the urban skyline, creating a serene contrast between nature and city life photographed by Narendra Punwaney.
Narendra Punwaney
17/22
A quiet spot in the Al Qudra–Salah Al Salam area offers a peaceful escape for relaxation in Dubai captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
18/22
The Abu Dhabi Corniche at sunset reveals a striking balance of black and white tones, with Emirates Palace standing elegantly against the shimmering silver waters photographed by Suganya Shaji.
Suganya Shaji
19/22
The Dubai skyline glows at dusk, as fading daylight blends with city lights captured by Harinath Vinu.
Harinath Vinu
20/22
Dubai Creek Harbour seen under calm skies, with the waterfront and skyline creating a striking urban view captured by Fazil Babu.
Fazil Babu
21/22
Noor Island glows at night, with illuminated pathways and reflections creating a serene waterfront scene captured by Dr Seema Bhatia.
Dr Seema Bhatia
22/22
A panoramic view of Dubai at sunset, as warm hues spread across the skyline captured by Saifee Tarwala.
Saifee Tarwala
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
