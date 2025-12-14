GOLD/FOREX
Supermoon skies, mosques and landscapes: UAE through reader lenses

Gulf News readers capture stunning moments across the UAE

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
A winter sunrise casts soft golden hues across Sharjah in this morning's capture by Amitabh Sharma, reflecting the emirate's calm beauty at daybreak.
Amitabh Sharma
1/15
The sweeping deserts of Maleha, Sharjah, captured by Sam Swarsas, showcase the emirate's serene beauty and timeless landscapes.
Sam Swarsas
2/15
A glowing supermoon rises over in Dubai on Saturday, December 6, 2025, captured by Radhika Kumar.
Radhika Kumar
3/15
An amazing night cruise along Dubai Creek, captured by Dr Naveen Aggarwal, with the city’s lights reflecting off the historic waterway.
Dr Naveen Aggarwal
4/15
A scenic view of the Deira abra crossing, captured by Ashna Sunil, highlighting the timeless charm of Dubai’s historic waterway.
Ashna Sunil
5/15
Downtown Dubai glows under a bright moon, with buildings and trees beautifully illuminated captured by Mahi Karkera.
Mahi Karkera
6/15
Exploring the challenging off-road terrain of Showka, Sharjah, where the desert meets rugged mountain beauty, captured by Munas Haris.
Munas Haris
7/15
A pink-hued sky paints a tranquil scene in this atmospheric capture by Seema Verma.
Seema Verma
8/15
A striking art installation of steel structures and glowing glass spheres at Jubail Island, created as part of Manar Abu Dhabi’s PAAD programme, captured by Noushin Sajjad.
Noushin Sajjad
9/15
Captured by Abu Dhabi-based homemaker and artist Suganya Shaji, this photo from the Manar light art festival on Jubail Island reveals how illuminated installations and glowing gardens breathe life into the desert, creating a magical nightscape of colour and creativity.
Suganya Shaji
10/15
Praveen Thekkadath captures the serenity of dawn near Sharjah University, as soft morning light gently washes over the quiet landscape, signalling the start of a new day in the UAE.
Praveen Thekkadath
11/15
An interior view of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Library, captured by Suhail Mohideen, reveals its stunning architectural symmetry.
Suhail Mohideen
12/15
Dubai’s skyline lights up the night in this cityscape captured by Saifuddin Malbari.
Saifuddin Malbari
13/15
Christmas vibes light up Madinat Jumeirah in this festive capture by Seema Verma, as decorations and warm lights create a cheerful seasonal atmosphere.
Seema Verma
14/15
A serene sunrise view over University City in Sharjah, captured by Sunil Varayannur, as soft morning light bathes the campus and skyline.
Sunil Varayannur
15/15
A full moon rises over the Business Bay crossing, captured by Vijay.
Vijay
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
