Sharjah NYE 2026: Best spots for fireworks, cruises and desert adventures

Discover where to watch spectacular fireworks and enjoy waterfront and desert experiences
Sharjah is set to welcome 2026 with a citywide celebration featuring fireworks, live entertainment, cruises, and desert adventures. Whether you’re looking for front-row fireworks, a romantic island dinner, or a desert overnight experience, the emirate offers something for everyone.
Sharjah’s signature fireworks displays will take place at three iconic spots, each lasting 10 minutes. Public celebrations are free and start at 8pm on December 31, 2025.
Al Majaz Waterfront – Overlooking Khalid Lagoon, the evening includes fireworks, a choreographed fountain show, live entertainment, and dining at over 20 restaurants and cafés.
Al Heera Beach – Stretching 3.5 km along Sharjah’s coastline, the family-friendly celebration includes fireworks, open-air entertainment, and beachside festivities across 18 restaurants and cafés.
Khorfakkan Beach – Set against mountains meeting the sea, visitors can enjoy fireworks, entertainment, and dining at 22 seafront restaurants. The scenic drive through mountain tunnels adds to the experience.
For a more intimate celebration, Al Noor Island offers:
Beachside dinner with views of the Al Majaz fireworks
Guided stargazing session
Pricing: Dh340 for adults (13+), Dh150 for children (3–12)
Limited to 30 tables, accommodating up to 120 guests
Experience Sharjah’s fireworks from the water with Sharjah Boats:
Private 45-minute boat cruises across Khalid Lagoon
Departure: 11:30pm from Al Majaz Waterfront
Each boat accommodates up to 10 people; 12 boats available
Bookings on a first-come, first-served basis via +971 6 525 5200
For a desert adventure, Mleiha National Park hosts “New Year’s under the Stars”:
Overnight camping from December 31 to January 1
Pricing: Dh550 for adults (11+), Dh390 for children (5–10); free for under 5
Includes tents, sleeping bags, air mattresses, shared facilities, dinner, and breakfast
Activities: camel rides, archery, fossil discovery, Tanoura and fire performances, live oud music, and a one-hour stargazing session
Advance online booking required; spaces are limited
Sharjah’s 2026 New Year’s Eve programme guarantees an unforgettable start to the year, with options for:
Waterfront fireworks and live performances
Island dining and stargazing experiences
Private boat cruises
Overnight desert camping and cultural activities
Celebrate in style and make memories with family, friends, and loved ones as Sharjah lights up the sky for 2026.
