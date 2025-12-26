Dubai: New Year's Eve with the family in Dubai doesn't have to break the bank, especially when it comes to family outings. There are also more ways to celebrate the New Year with more than just a fireworks works display. Whether you're planning a New Year's Eve celebration or simply looking for weekend activities, there are plenty of ways to keep everyone entertained without overspending. From beachside parks to indoor adventures, here are ten budget-conscious options that prove you can enjoy quality family time in Dubai for under Dh200.