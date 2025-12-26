Discover free and low‑cost spots in Dubai where families can watch fireworks and play
Dubai: New Year's Eve with the family in Dubai doesn't have to break the bank, especially when it comes to family outings. There are also more ways to celebrate the New Year with more than just a fireworks works display. Whether you're planning a New Year's Eve celebration or simply looking for weekend activities, there are plenty of ways to keep everyone entertained without overspending. From beachside parks to indoor adventures, here are ten budget-conscious options that prove you can enjoy quality family time in Dubai for under Dh200.
Entry to Al Mamzar Beach Park costs just Dh5 per person. The park offers expansive green spaces, beaches, walking paths and play areas, making it perfect for families. You can bring your own food, spend several hours outdoors and let the children roam freely. It feels considerably calmer compared to most New Year's Eve locations and works beautifully for families wanting fresh air without the crowds.
Fireworks visibility: Fireworks are not easily visible from inside the park; you may see distant flashes but it is not the best spot for viewing.
The waterfront area at Dubai Festival City Mall is open to the public and the parking is free as well. Families can stroll along the promenade, sit near the water and watch the fireworks display without needing to book a restaurant. Arriving early helps secure a decent viewing spot, and leaving straight after the show avoids the worst of the traffic. It gives children all the excitement of fireworks without the added expense.
Fireworks visibility: Excellent. The main Festival City fireworks can be seen clearly from multiple spots along the promenade.
Dubai Bowling Centre charges Dh35 per person per game, including shoe rental. Bowling is straightforward enough for children to grasp and keeps everyone engaged for about an hour. The venue is family-friendly, indoors and far less overwhelming than outdoor crowds. It's a solid option if you prefer a structured activity rather than simply wandering about.
Fireworks visibility: None indoors; not a place to see fireworks, but you could finish bowling early and travel to a viewing spot afterwards.
Magic Planet, which is there in multiple locations in multiple malls around Dubai, allows you to load a fixed amount onto a play card. A Dh100 card provides access to several arcade games that children can share between them. It works well for short visits and helps avoid overspending. Parents can set a limit beforehand, making it stress-free and controlled.
Fireworks visibility: No from inside malls; if you want fireworks later, you would need to go outside afterwards (for example to a nearby outdoor spot).
Al Seef is free to enter and offers a lovely evening walk along Dubai Creek. Families can explore the traditional-style buildings, open courtyards and waterfront paths. It feels festive in the evening but isn't overly noisy. You can stop for a simple cafeteria meal nearby and still keep spending modest.
Fireworks visibility: Excellent. Al Seef provides a more atmospheric setting along Dubai Creek, with heritage-style buildings and waterfront walkways. Fireworks are reflected in the water, often alongside dhow activity. It feels calmer than coastal hotspots and suits those who prefer strolling, dining and watching the night unfold rather than standing in dense crowds.
A return Dubai Metro journey costs Dh8 to Dh12 per adult depending on zones. Riding the metro on New Year's Eve might be crowded but if you leave early before the countdown then you might be able to beat the rush. You can exit near Downtown, wander around the fountains and soak up the atmosphere without staying for the midnight crush. Children under five travel free.
Fireworks visibility: Partial; subtle views of Downtown fireworks may be seen from certain outdoor areas nearby, but for full views you’d need to be in the main gathering zones like Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard.
Al Qudra Lakes is free to visit and ideal for families with a car. Pack food and water from home and spend the evening walking, sitting beneath the sky and enjoying the open space. Children can spot birds and run about safely, whilst adults appreciate the quiet. Petrol costs are minimal, keeping the outing comfortably under Dh200.
Fireworks visibility: None here; this is far from city fireworks, but you gain peace, open sky and a naturall desert experience instead.
Public skating sessions at Dubai Ice Rink in The Dubai Mall start from around Dh80 per person. Two family members can skate for under Dh200 whilst others watch. It feels like a special occasion without requiring a full family booking and works particularly well for older children.
Fireworks visibility: None inside the rink; afterwards you could walk outside the mall to try for distant skyline views but be aware of the crowds, but it is not a dedicated fireworks spot.
Zabeel Park entry costs Dh5 per person. Families can arrive in the late afternoon, let the children play and enjoy the open space. There are also designated Barbecue spots around the park. It's clean, well-maintained and easy to manage. You can leave before it becomes too busy and combine it with a simple dinner at home.
Fireworks visibility: No direct fireworks views from here, though fireworks from Dubai Frame and distant light flashes may be seen if the sky is clear.
Boxpark is free to enter and popular with families for evening walks. The open layout and colourful walls keep children interested. You can stop for waffles, crepes or ice cream from one outlet and share, keeping spending under control whilst still making the outing feel like a proper treat.
Fireworks visibility: Not ideal for fireworks; this is more about lights, atmosphere and family time.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox