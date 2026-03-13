AGUA Residences breaks ground on Dubai Islands

AGUA Residences by Citi Developers has officially broken ground at Dubai Islands, setting the stage for a new architectural landmark that blends art, wellness, and intelligent living.

The ceremonial event brought together developers, architects, partners, and invited guests to celebrate the beginning of a project that aims to redefine luxury island living in Dubai.

Embracing the concept of Art of Island Living, the project reflects a philosophy where architecture becomes an immersive experience. It combines sculptural design, carefully curated amenities, and advanced smart home technology to create a lifestyle centred on well-being, creativity, and connection to nature.

Located within Dubai Islands, a stunning waterfront destination featuring a 21 kilometre beachfront, world class marinas, luxury resorts, and championship golf courses, AGUA Residences is designed to complement the area’s evolving landscape of premium leisure and residential experiences.