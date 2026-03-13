AGUA Residences breaks ground on Dubai Islands

Citi Developers' project marks a new chapter in art-inspired island living
AGUA Residences by Citi Developers has officially broken ground at Dubai Islands, setting the stage for a new architectural landmark that blends art, wellness, and intelligent living.
The ceremonial event brought together developers, architects, partners, and invited guests to celebrate the beginning of a project that aims to redefine luxury island living in Dubai.
Embracing the concept of Art of Island Living, the project reflects a philosophy where architecture becomes an immersive experience. It combines sculptural design, carefully curated amenities, and advanced smart home technology to create a lifestyle centred on well-being, creativity, and connection to nature.
Located within Dubai Islands, a stunning waterfront destination featuring a 21 kilometre beachfront, world class marinas, luxury resorts, and championship golf courses, AGUA Residences is designed to complement the area’s evolving landscape of premium leisure and residential experiences.
Its proximity to Dubai International Airport and key city districts further positions it as a desirable destination for global residents and investors alike.
AGUA’s architectural identity draws inspiration from the fluidity of water and organic forms. It features flowing spatial designs, natural materials, and calming views that connect residents with the surrounding sea and skyline. Every element of the development is crafted to evoke emotion and a sense of belonging.
The residences will offer a selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartments, duplexes, and four bedroom penthouses. Each unit will be fully furnished with custom designed interiors and integrated smart technologies, including IoT-enabled home systems and an AI powered personal assistant designed to streamline everyday living.
Lifestyle amenities form a central part of the AGUA experience. Residents will enjoy access to wellness-focused spaces such as a yoga studio, Roman bath, spa facilities, and a fitness studio, along with leisure spaces including a private cinema, indoor game room, infinity swimming pools, and dedicated children’s play areas.
At the rooftop level, Cloud 9 offers an elevated social experience with cabanas, an infinity beach pool, and a sunken pool bar overlooking the horizon.
Representatives from Citi Developers highlighted that AGUA Residences reflects the company’s vision of creating homes that do more than provide shelter; they inspire, evolve, and connect with residents on both functional and emotional levels.
With construction now underway, AGUA Residences is set to become one of Dubai Islands’ most distinctive addresses, bringing together art, technology, and island wellness to shape the next chapter of luxury living in Dubai.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.