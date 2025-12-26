Parking is free at the NYE fireworks location in RAK but you must register your vehicle
Dubai: The UAE goes all out for New Year’s Eve every year and Ras Al Khaimah is no exception.
After setting two Guinness World Records last year with its drone and fireworks display, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to captivate the world once again. This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to be the emirate’s most spectacular to date, with organisers aiming to launch the largest single firework ever in an attempt to set another Guinness World Records title.
If you are planning to watch Ras Al Khaimah’s record-breaking fireworks this New Year’s Eve, here is everything you need to know - from show timings and viewing spots to parking, transport and safety rules.
Ras Al Khaimah’s main New Year’s Eve show will run for 15 minutes and feature one of the largest fireworks displays in the world, stretching across 6 km from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra.
The night sky will be brought to life by more than 2,300 drones, including pyro drones and laser drones, creating large-scale aerial formations. As the clock strikes midnight, the show will culminate in the launch of the largest single firework ever attempted.
Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve programme includes multiple fireworks displays, giving residents and visitors several opportunities to enjoy the celebrations.
Early evening fireworks at Corniche Al Qawasim
Time: 8pm
Location: Corniche Al Qawasim
This earlier show is ideal for families and those who prefer to celebrate ahead of the midnight rush.
Main midnight fireworks at Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra
Time: Midnight
Location: Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Bay
This is the emirate’s signature New Year’s Eve show, combining advanced pyrotechnics with large-scale drone formations.
City centre fireworks near Julphar Towers
Time: 8pm
Location: Opposite Julphar Towers
These fireworks can be viewed from Manar Mall and the Ras Al Khaimah Corniche, offering a central option for residents.
All vehicles entering event areas after 2pm on December 31 must have a valid registration pass.
Visitors staying at hotels or dining at restaurants on Al Marjan Island will receive a registration link directly from their venue to complete the process.
Parking is free for everyone, but vehicle registration is mandatory to access parking zones.
To register your vehicle, visit the official RAK New Year’s Eve website and complete the online form –www.raknye.com/registration-form. You will need to provide:
Personal details
Mobile number
Vehicle details
Once registered, you will receive parking details and arrival instructions via WhatsApp and email.
Fireworks will be visible from designated parking areas. Walking from parking zones to the beach is not allowed, visitors must remain within marked areas.
Yanas Parking: 7,000 spaces
Jais Parking: 2,800 spaces
Dhaya Parking: 4,500 spaces
Free public parking at Exit 122: 55,000 spaces
The fireworks can be viewed from:
All areas of Al Marjan Island
Jais and Yanas parking zones
For visitors parking at Exit 122, free shuttle buses will operate throughout the evening, transporting guests to the RAK New Year’s Eve Festival site.
Ras Al Khaimah Police will deploy over 70 traffic patrols to manage traffic and ensure public safety in high-traffic and tourist areas.
Road closures
All roads leading to the main venue will close from 8pm on 31 December
Visitors should follow official signage and on-site staff instructions
Recommended arrival time
Island access is busiest between 5pm and 7pm
To avoid congestion, visitors are advised to arrive earlier in the afternoon
To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, visitors are advised to follow these rules:
Do not leave vehicles running for extended periods and ensure proper ventilation if remaining inside
Respect public morals, local customs and traditions
Park only in designated areas and do not walk towards the beach
Dispose of waste in designated bins
Barbecuing, open fires, flashlights, loudspeakers, fireworks, bicycles, e-bikes and skateboards are not permitted in parking areas
Parents are responsible for supervising children at all times in parking zones
