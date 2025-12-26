GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

UAE NYE 2026: Ras Al Khaimah fireworks guide - timings, locations, parking and travel tips

Parking is free at the NYE fireworks location in RAK but you must register your vehicle

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
Ras Al Khaimah's recording breaking fireworks from New Year's Eve 2025. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Ras Al Khaimah's recording breaking fireworks from New Year's Eve 2025. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE goes all out for New Year’s Eve every year and Ras Al Khaimah is no exception.

After setting two Guinness World Records last year with its drone and fireworks display, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to captivate the world once again. This year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are set to be the emirate’s most spectacular to date, with organisers aiming to launch the largest single firework ever in an attempt to set another Guinness World Records title.

If you are planning to watch Ras Al Khaimah’s record-breaking fireworks this New Year’s Eve, here is everything you need to know - from show timings and viewing spots to parking, transport and safety rules.

A 15-minute fireworks and drone spectacle across 6km

Ras Al Khaimah’s main New Year’s Eve show will run for 15 minutes and feature one of the largest fireworks displays in the world, stretching across 6 km from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra.

The night sky will be brought to life by more than 2,300 drones, including pyro drones and laser drones, creating large-scale aerial formations. As the clock strikes midnight, the show will culminate in the launch of the largest single firework ever attempted.

Fireworks timings and locations across Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve programme includes multiple fireworks displays, giving residents and visitors several opportunities to enjoy the celebrations.

Early evening fireworks at Corniche Al Qawasim

  • Time: 8pm

  • Location: Corniche Al Qawasim

This earlier show is ideal for families and those who prefer to celebrate ahead of the midnight rush.

Main midnight fireworks at Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra

  • Time: Midnight

  • Location: Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Bay

This is the emirate’s signature New Year’s Eve show, combining advanced pyrotechnics with large-scale drone formations.

City centre fireworks near Julphar Towers

  • Time: 8pm

  • Location: Opposite Julphar Towers

These fireworks can be viewed from Manar Mall and the Ras Al Khaimah Corniche, offering a central option for residents.

Transport and parking rules you must know

All vehicles entering event areas after 2pm on December 31 must have a valid registration pass.

Visitors staying at hotels or dining at restaurants on Al Marjan Island will receive a registration link directly from their venue to complete the process.

Free parking details and how to register

Parking is free for everyone, but vehicle registration is mandatory to access parking zones.

To register your vehicle, visit the official RAK New Year’s Eve website and complete the online form –www.raknye.com/registration-form. You will need to provide:

  • Personal details

  • Mobile number

  • Vehicle details

Once registered, you will receive parking details and arrival instructions via WhatsApp and email.

Official parking locations and capacity

Fireworks will be visible from designated parking areas. Walking from parking zones to the beach is not allowed, visitors must remain within marked areas.

  • Yanas Parking: 7,000 spaces

  • Jais Parking: 2,800 spaces

  • Dhaya Parking: 4,500 spaces

  • Free public parking at Exit 122: 55,000 spaces

Best places to watch the fireworks

The fireworks can be viewed from:

  • All areas of Al Marjan Island

  • Jais and Yanas parking zones

For visitors parking at Exit 122, free shuttle buses will operate throughout the evening, transporting guests to the RAK New Year’s Eve Festival site.

Road closures, traffic restrictions and arrival advice

Ras Al Khaimah Police will deploy over 70 traffic patrols to manage traffic and ensure public safety in high-traffic and tourist areas.

Road closures

  • All roads leading to the main venue will close from 8pm on 31 December

  • Visitors should follow official signage and on-site staff instructions

Recommended arrival time

  • Island access is busiest between 5pm and 7pm

  • To avoid congestion, visitors are advised to arrive earlier in the afternoon

New Year’s Eve safety guidelines in Ras Al Khaimah

To ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration, visitors are advised to follow these rules:

  • Do not leave vehicles running for extended periods and ensure proper ventilation if remaining inside

  • Respect public morals, local customs and traditions

  • Park only in designated areas and do not walk towards the beach

  • Dispose of waste in designated bins

  • Barbecuing, open fires, flashlights, loudspeakers, fireworks, bicycles, e-bikes and skateboards are not permitted in parking areas

  • Parents are responsible for supervising children at all times in parking zones

Related Topics:
Ras Al KhaimahNew Yearnye

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Xmas, NYE staycations: Are Dh1k deals vanishing?

Dubai Xmas, NYE staycations: Are Dh1k deals vanishing?

4m read
Wynn Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah’s tallest tower Wynn Al Marjan tops out

2m read
Weekend bus to Jebel Jais: Ras Al Khaimah launches Yellow Route

New bus service links tourists, residents to Jebel Jais

2m read
The new VVIP terminal, 8,000 sqm multi-purpose hangar, premium lounges, and helipad are set to open in Q1 2027. The Wynn Al Marjan Island resort construction in Ras Al Khaimah is progressing on schedule.

RAK Airport launches luxury VVIP plan

2m read