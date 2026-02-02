Ras Al Khaimah’s skyline-changing Wynn Al Marjan sees major progress on bridge and tower
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah’s most talked-about development just hit another milestone. The 548-metre Wynn Bridge, connecting Wynn Al Marjan Island to the UAE’s main highway network, is now nearly halfway complete.
The bridge — part of a sleek new boulevard linking the project directly to E311 and E611 — will make it easier than ever to drive from Dubai to the upcoming integrated resort.
According to Wynn Resorts, 48 per cent of bridge works are finished, with nine of the ten supporting columns already in place. The bridge’s completion is scheduled for late 2026, ahead of the resort’s much-anticipated Spring 2027 opening, the Nasdaq-listed Wynn Resorts said in a statement issued Monday.
Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the first integrated resort, casino, in the UAE. Set to open in spring 2027, the resort will be located 50 miles from Dubai International Airport in Ras Al Khaimah.
Wynn’s 71-storey signature tower — the centrepiece of Wynn Al Marjan Island — has now topped out at 299 metres, locking in its place as one of the tallest structures in the Northern Emirates. The resort’s façade is also racing ahead with 83 per cent of its 26,000+ panels installed.
“Elevator and escalator installations are progressing across the property, and interior fit-out continues,” the hotel group said.
Inside, construction teams are moving floor by floor, installing elevators, escalators, and the iconic roof crown that will define the resort’s skyline silhouette. Every one of the 1,530 rooms, suites, townhouses, and Marina Estates has reached structural completion, marking 100 per cent progress on the hotel’s main accommodations.
Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has consistently highlighted Wynn Al Marjan as a flagship project that will transform the emirate’s tourism profile. Once open, the property is expected to attract millions of new visitors, adding to RAK’s growing reputation for luxury coastal tourism.
Set across over 60 hectares, the integrated resort will feature 22 dining destinations, a beach club, luxury shopping promenade, 12 swimming pools, a marina designed for superyachts, and even a grand theatre. It will also introduce Coral Court, a custom-designed events space for high-end celebrations and performances.
Beyond the tower’s glow, the hospitality giant also said that work is progressing on “Oasis: A Wynn Community”, a purpose-built residential project that will house more than 7,000 Wynn employees.
Located just 15 minutes from the island, the 26-acre development will open in Summer 2026, offering premium living standards for the team behind Wynn Al Marjan’s operations.
