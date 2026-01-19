GOLD/FOREX
Ras Al Khaimah tourism records highest visitor numbers

Tourism revenues rose 12% as new hotels, flights and events fuelled demand

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah has recorded its strongest tourism year to date, welcoming 1.35 million overnight visitors in 2025, a 6 per cent increase year-on-year, according to the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA).

Tourism revenues grew even faster, rising at 12 per cent, as the Emirate gears up to launch Wynn Al Marjan resort – the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort in 2027.

In the past year, Ras Al Khaimah has expanded infrastructure and facilities across hotels, aviation, and events sectors. The emirate also unveiled several large-scale developments, including RAK Central - a 3.1 million-square-foot mixed-use development.

The Emirate’s tourism department also appointed a new CEO, Phillipa Harrison, the former managing director of Tourism Australia. “2025 has been a landmark year for Ras Al Khaimah,” said Harrison.

She added, “The emirate has grown not just in numbers, but in the depth and breadth of its offering – from signature events and new hotels to stronger global partnerships and steady growth in visitor arrivals.”

Long-term growth

RAK has positioned tourism as a long-term growth driver. The Emirate drew tourists from across domestic and international markets. Arrivals from India (+14 per cent), China (+19 per cent), the UK (+10%) and Russia (+20%) increased, supported by expanded direct air links.

Smaller European and Central Asian markets, including Romania, Poland and Uzbekistan, also posted double-digit growth following new routes.

Higher-value segments played a growing role. Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and destination weddings delivered a 25 per cent rise in revenues.

New hotels

Ras Al Khaimah continued to add hotel capacity in 2025, with new openings such as Rove Al Marjan Island and SO/ Ras Al Khaimah.

The development pipeline includes commitments from global hotel groups Janu, Four Seasons, Fairmont, Taj and NH Collection, supporting plans to double hotel keys by 2030.

Furthermore, construction reached a key milestone at Wynn Al Marjan Island, the UAE’s first integrated resort, with the project’s main tower topping out in 2025.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the $5.1 billion development is expected to significantly lift international arrivals and reshape Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism mix. It is expected to create over 9,000 jobs.

