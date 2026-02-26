Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences: A new era of luxury living in RAK

The project features 343 residences, from apartments to sky villas
Ras Al Khaimah’s luxury real estate landscape continues to evolve with the arrival of Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, a Dh1.8 billion branded beachfront development that introduces the emirate’s first Mondrian residences. Developed by ELEVATE in partnership with lifestyle hospitality powerhouse Ennismore, the project marks a significant milestone for Al Marjan Island, positioning it as a design-led residential and cultural destination on the Arabian Gulf.
Set directly on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, the development draws inspiration from the island’s natural rhythms. The architecture, conceptualised by global design firm Gensler, mirrors the fluid movement of the ocean, with stacked balconies and sculptural forms that maximise panoramic sea views and natural light. Every residence faces west, framing uninterrupted sunset vistas over the Arabian Gulf.
Interiors by London-based Bergman Design House reflect Mondrian’s bold, art-forward identity while maintaining warmth and liveability. Textural materials, bespoke cabinetry, natural stone finishes, and integrated Miele or Gaggenau appliances elevate the everyday living experience. High ceilings and expansive private terraces further blur the boundary between indoor sanctuary and beachfront setting.
The development comprises 343 residences, offering a curated mix of apartments, townhouses and sky villas designed to suit varying lifestyles while maintaining a consistent design ethos.
The Residences include one- to three-bedroom apartments ranging from 799 to over 2,100 sq ft, with prices starting from Dh2.71 million. Each home features porcelain and timber flooring, bespoke wardrobes, and west-facing terraces that capture golden-hour light.
The Front Row Collection offers three- and four-bedroom beachfront townhouses ranging from approximately 2,940 to 4,700 sq ft. With direct beach access via sliding glass doors, these homes deliver an immersive coastal living experience rarely found in the region.
The Sky Collection crowns the upper floors with expansive four- and five-bedroom duplex villas ranging up to nearly 9,500 sq ft. These elevated residences include sweeping private terraces and, in select layouts, private pools, offering some of the most panoramic views in Ras Al Khaimah.
At the pinnacle sits the 10,000 sq ft Sky Mansion, featuring dramatic 28-foot ceilings, a private rooftop garden and infinity pool, positioning it among the most exclusive addresses in the emirate.
Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences places lifestyle at its core, with more than 60,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities designed around wellbeing, community and cultural engagement. Residents enjoy a landscaped courtyard with direct beach access, a courtyard pool and bar, rooftop infinity pool and sun deck, padel court, fitness studio, outdoor gym and recovery zone complete with cold plunge pools and Finnish sauna. Dedicated children’s areas, including a kids’ and teens’ club and separate pools, ensure family-friendly functionality.
The Resident’s Sky Club serves as a private social and professional sanctuary, featuring a boardroom and private dining room, library lounge, bar, sunset terrace and sunrise patio. Hospitality-inspired services include concierge, valet, housekeeping of common areas and cultural concierge offerings.
A signature highlight is Fi’lia By The Beach, the female-led Italian restaurant brand recognised by the Michelin Guide. The beachfront venue reinforces Mondrian’s identity as a living gallery of culinary, artistic and social experiences.
Homeowners are eligible for participation in the Accor Ownership Benefits Program, granting Platinum-tier status within Accor Live Limitless across more than 5,600 hotels and resorts worldwide. Benefits include automatic room upgrades (subject to availability), preferential rates and VIP reservation services, extending the Mondrian lifestyle beyond Ras Al Khaimah to a global hospitality network.
Al Marjan Island has rapidly established itself as Ras Al Khaimah’s most desirable waterfront district, home to high-profile resorts and lifestyle destinations. The development sits minutes from Wynn Al Marjan Island, Al Hamra Golf Club and RAK International Airport, while remaining within convenient reach of Dubai International Airport.
As Ras Al Khaimah continues to attract international investors and hospitality brands, Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences signals a new chapter, where art, architecture and beachfront living converge. With completion scheduled for Q4 2028 and a flexible 60:40 payment plan, the project represents both a lifestyle statement and a strategic investment in one of the UAE’s fastest-growing coastal destinations.