BEYOND Developments unveils master plan for EVERMORE on Marjan Beach

“Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing a new phase of development, underpinned by disciplined planning, rising global relevance and the long-term vision of its leadership whose support has been instrumental in enabling our entry into the emirate,” said Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of BEYOND Developments.

Representing the opening chapter of BEYOND’s 2026 growth strategy, EVERMORE signals a bold expansion beyond Dubai. Conceived as a long-term cultural and residential district, the masterplan introduces a new vision for waterfront living, drawing inspiration from French classical elegance and reinterpreting it through contemporary architecture, nature integration, and lifestyle-led placemaking.

In an evening dominated by immersive storytelling, light, and theatrical spectacle, BEYOND Developments unveiled EVERMORE, its first fully master-planned destination on Marjan Beach in Ras Al Khaimah.

“The new master plan, EVERMORE, spans more than 7 million square feet of gross floor area with a projected gross development value exceeding Dh25 billion. It brings together an exceptional coastal destination with world-class design, hospitality, and community-led placemaking. It stands as a defining milestone in our journey, marking our first expansion outside Dubai and first destination in Ras Al Khaimah, and reflecting our commitment to contributing meaningfully to the emirate’s urban, tourism, and economic evolution.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Group CEO of Marjan, said that EVERMORE represented a significant milestone for Marjan Beach and Ras Al Khaimah. “As the second-largest master plan within our portfolio, it strengthens Marjan Beach’s evolution as a destination where lifestyle, hospitality, and nature come together to shape the future of the emirate,” he added.

“We are proud to partner with BEYOND on this transformative development, which will serve as a defining anchor for Marjan Beach and a key chapter in Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate and tourism growth story. This master plan adds a meaningful new layer to the beach’s evolution and strengthens its positioning as a global lifestyle and investment destination.”

Located on a prime beachfront plot opposite Wynn Al Marjan Island, EVERMORE occupies one of the most strategic sites within the emirate’s emerging Beach District. Framed by open sea views on one side and Marjan’s future largest botanical garden on the other, the destination creates a distinctive setting where architecture, hospitality, and public spaces align seamlessly with water and greenery.

Anchored by 250,000 sq metres of landscaped open spaces, including a central botanical garden, EVERMORE is designed as a fully pedestrian master plan. Shaded walkways and green connections link the botanical garden to 3.5km of accessible beachfront, reinforcing walkability, well-being and human-centric living. The destination integrates residential, hospitality and retail components, including 1 million sq ft of hospitality and branded residential offerings, alongside a festival and events plaza, botanical souqs, an F&B village and a continuous beachfront promenade, together forming a self-sustained cultural and leisure district.

The unveiling of EVERMORE took place in a meticulously curated launch experience that transcended the conventions of a traditional real estate announcement. Set within an immersive environment shaped by light, layered soundscapes, and theatrical storytelling, the evening translated the spirit of the master plan into a living narrative. Guests were guided through a sensory journey where architecture, nature, and human connection converged, offering a first glimpse into the emotion, scale, and vision behind the destination before its physical realisation on the shores of Marjan Beach.

Architecturally inspired by the French classical design, the master plan reinterprets proportion, symmetry, and timeless spatial order, through a contemporary lens. Cascading buildings are arranged to maximise uninterrupted sea and landscape views, integrating seamlessly with the terrain. This layered composition enhances daylight, privacy, and visual openness, while wind-flow strategies, shaded pathways, dense greenery, and pedestrian bridges ensure year-round comfort and seamless connectivity.

EVERMORE is designed to endure across generations, contributing meaningfully to the Ras Al Khaimah Vision 2030 and the emirate’s evolving urban and economic narrative.