The new CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) arrived from Australia just five months ago. She had been running tourism there for six years when, as she puts it, “the usual way — you get a phone call out of the blue” — brought her to the UAE.

What she found surprised her.

“I was so blown away,” she says. “I was blown away by a couple of things. One about the beauty of the emirate.”

Now, at a time when Ras Al Khaimah is preparing for rapid expansion, her ambition is clear: to ensure the world not only knows about the emirate but understands it.

“I want to make sure that the world knows about Ras Al Khaimah and they know what a special place it is to visit.”