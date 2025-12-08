Ras Al Khaimah emerges as the UAE’s next investment hub with record property activity

The most visible sign of RAK’s ascent is the aggressive entry of global luxury and hospitality brands into the residential space. This has directly impacted property valuations. Metropolitan Premium Properties data shows prices have risen by 10% to 15% year-to-date, with villa and apartment sales averaging 15% to 20% higher than in the third quarter of 2024. Certain premium, off-plan, and branded residences have seen price growth of 30% to 50%.