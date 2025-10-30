RAK Ports, China’s Jianhua, PHC launch Dh120 million concrete piles plant

New facility RAK Maritime City Free Zone will span 540,000 sq.ft., create 500 jobs
Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah has launched construction of the region’s first Prestressed High-Strength Concrete (PHC) Piles Factory, a joint venture between RAK Ports, China’s Jianhua Holdings Group, and PHC Technologies.
The Dh120 million project marks a major step in the emirate’s industrial expansion and coincides with progress on RAK Ports’ Greenfield port development — a key driver of the emirate’s export and logistics ambitions.
The announcement, made in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, follows an MoU signed in September 2024 and cements Jianhua’s official entry into the UAE market.
Located within RAK Maritime City Free Zone, the new facility will span 540,000 square feet and create up to 500 jobs. It is expected to generate annual port revenues exceeding Dh20 million once operational.
The plant will produce large-diameter prestressed concrete piles used in infrastructure and foundation works across the GCC and wider Middle East — an increasingly in-demand segment as regional economies prioritise sustainable, high-performance construction materials.
RAK Ports’ Saqr 2.0 port development, featuring deep-water berths and direct access to quayside logistics, will anchor the new factory’s export operations.
The proximity to RAK’s network of quarries, cement, and concrete plants will enable the sourcing of up to one million metric tonnes of raw materials annually, reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a regional hub for precast and building materials.
Roy Cummins, CEO of RAK Ports, said the partnership aligns with RAK’s strategy to grow its manufacturing and logistics base.
“This collaboration with Jianhua and PHC Technologies comes at a pivotal time as Ras Al Khaimah advances our new port development. With deep-water berths, dedicated logistics corridors, and proximity to key cement and quarry assets, RAK Ports provides an integrated ecosystem that perfectly supports the growth of the precast and construction materials industry across the region.”
For Jianhua Holdings Group, the project represents its first production base in the Middle East. Wang Guihua, Chairman of Jianhua, said the plant will bring advanced Chinese manufacturing technology and low-carbon building materials to the UAE.
“With the personal attention of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and the support of RAK Ports, this project will introduce advanced manufacturing practices and supply sustainable materials for regional infrastructure. It will become a core hub for our operations in the Middle East and contribute to the UAE’s high-quality economic growth.”
PHC Technologies will oversee production and operational management at the facility. Nader Alizadeh, Managing Director of PHC Technologies, said the factory will set a new standard for regional precast manufacturing.
“Precast high-strength piles — first developed in Japan in the 1960s — are the foundation of modern infrastructure across Asia. Manufactured in a controlled environment, they offer higher quality, greater load-bearing capacity, and faster installation. The strategic location of RAK Maritime City and Saqr 2.0 Port will allow seamless regional and international distribution.”
The partnership stems from an MoU between Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong Province, signed in late 2024, to enhance collaboration across sectors including trade, transport, and education. The new factory reflects how those ties are translating into direct industrial investment.
With Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial sector expanding rapidly and the emirate strengthening its maritime logistics network, the project is expected to become a cornerstone of its sustainable manufacturing and export strategy.
