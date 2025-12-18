Ras Al Khaimah Police: Sharing rumours on social media is a crime

The police said that under Article 52 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes, anyone who uses electronic networks or information technology to publish, circulate or re-share false news, misleading data or biased reports — including content that contradicts official announcements — can face severe punishment.

Residents were urged to verify information before sharing it, rely only on official government sources or licensed media outlets, and avoid forwarding unconfirmed content. The police also encouraged the public to report suspicious or false information through official channels, including police smart applications and the e-Crime reporting portal.

Penalties increase in aggravated cases. If the offence results in inciting public opinion against any UAE authority or entity, or if it is committed during epidemics, crises, emergencies or disasters, the minimum punishment rises to two years in prison and a fine of at least Dh200,000.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.