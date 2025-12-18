GOLD/FOREX
Court and Crime

Ras Al Khaimah Police: Sharing rumours on social media is a crime

Offenders face jail terms of at least one year and fines starting from Dh100,000

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
RAK Police called on residents to act responsibly in the digital space.
 Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have warned the public against spreading rumours and false information on social media and digital platforms, stressing that such acts carry strict legal penalties under UAE law.

The police said that under Article 52 of Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes, anyone who uses electronic networks or information technology to publish, circulate or re-share false news, misleading data or biased reports — including content that contradicts official announcements — can face severe punishment.

The law also criminalises the broadcasting of provocative material that incites public opinion, disturbs public peace, spreads fear among people, or causes harm to public interest, the national economy, public order or public health.

Offenders face a minimum jail term of one year and fines starting from Dh100,000.

Penalties increase in aggravated cases. If the offence results in inciting public opinion against any UAE authority or entity, or if it is committed during epidemics, crises, emergencies or disasters, the minimum punishment rises to two years in prison and a fine of at least Dh200,000.

The police highlighted that rumours pose a serious threat to society, warning that unverified information can harm public health, destabilise the economy and create fear among the public, while diverting security resources from real emergencies.

Residents were urged to verify information before sharing it, rely only on official government sources or licensed media outlets, and avoid forwarding unconfirmed content. The police also encouraged the public to report suspicious or false information through official channels, including police smart applications and the e-Crime reporting portal.

Ras Al Khaimah Police reiterated that maintaining public security and social stability is a shared responsibility, calling on residents to act responsibly in the digital space.

Aghaddir Ali
