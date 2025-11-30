GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE family lights up RAK home in dazzling Union Day celebration

The family said the gesture reflected their deep pride in the nation’s journey

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE family lights up RAK home in dazzling Union Day celebration
Screengrab

Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati family in Ras Al Khaimah transformed their home into a radiant beacon of joy and celebration to mark the UAE’s 54th Union Day.

In a captivating display, the house glowed with vibrant lights, colours and national symbols, creating a festive atmosphere that drew admiration from neighbours and passers-by.

The family said the gesture reflected their deep pride in the nation’s journey and the values of unity and belonging that Eid Al Etihad embodies. 

Their home, illuminated with creativity and spirit, became a small but heartfelt tribute to the UAE’s enduring legacy and the joyous occasion shared across the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ras Al KhaimahUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Gulf News staff celebrate Eid Al Etihad in the office premises.

Gulf News marks UAE National Day with pride

3m read
Only official National Day stickers and the UAE flag are permitted.

14 violations to bring fines in RAK National Day drive

2m read
Drivers are urged to celebrate responsibly and ensure their vehicles remain compliant with traffic regulations.

UAE National Day: 11 things that will get you fined

2m read
On December 2 every year, the UAE marks its National Day with Eid Al Etihad, celebrating the union of the seven emirates and the nation’s collective pride.

Why UAE National Day is officially called Eid Al Etihad

3m read