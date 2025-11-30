UAE family lights up RAK home in dazzling Union Day celebration

The family said the gesture reflected their deep pride in the nation’s journey
Ras Al Khaimah: An Emirati family in Ras Al Khaimah transformed their home into a radiant beacon of joy and celebration to mark the UAE’s 54th Union Day.
In a captivating display, the house glowed with vibrant lights, colours and national symbols, creating a festive atmosphere that drew admiration from neighbours and passers-by.
The family said the gesture reflected their deep pride in the nation’s journey and the values of unity and belonging that Eid Al Etihad embodies.
Their home, illuminated with creativity and spirit, became a small but heartfelt tribute to the UAE’s enduring legacy and the joyous occasion shared across the country.
