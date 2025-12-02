Eid Al Etihad at 54: A celebration of unity, vision and the UAE’s extraordinary rise

Bold leadership and a deep belief in shared destiny continue to drive the nation forward
Eid Al Etihad, celebrated every year on December 2, is more than a national holiday for the United Arab Emirates. It is a moment that captures the spirit of a nation born from unity, strengthened by resilience and propelled by a shared vision for the future.
At 54 years, the occasion remains a powerful reminder of the historic moment in 1971 when the emirates united under one flag, a moment that was achieved through bold leadership, decisive choices and a deep belief in a shared destiny.
Today, the UAE stands as one of the world’s most admired success stories, a nation synonymous with safety, stability, opportunity and ambition. And at the heart of that story lies Etihad - Union- the idea that transformed seven small emirates into a global symbol of progress.
In the decades before 1971, the emirates were known as the Trucial States, protected by Britain but politically fragmented. When Britain announced in 1968 that it would withdraw from the Gulf, uncertainty gripped the region. But for the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, this moment was not a setback, it was the opportunity of a century.
Believing deeply in unity, shared culture and collective destiny, Sheikh Zayed began working with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the then Ruler of Dubai, to create something unprecedented: a federation built on cooperation, stability and a common purpose.
Their historic meeting at Al Samha on February 18, 1968 resulted in the Union Accord, the first formal document committing Abu Dhabi and Dubai to merge and jointly handle foreign affairs, defence, security and key services. This moment laid the cornerstone of the UAE.
Other emirates joined the vision, and although the initially proposed nine-state federation did not fully materialise, six emirates came together on 2 December 1971 to form the United Arab Emirates. Ras Al Khaimah joined shortly after, completing the federation of seven.
This was the birth of a nation, not through conquest, but through consensus. Not through chance, but through vision.
The renaming of National Day to Eid Al Etihad perfectly captures what this day represents: unity as a lived identity, a shared strength, and a story written by generations.
This year, families across the UAE are encouraged to celebrate under the theme “United,” engaging in meaningful and sustainable activities that honour the nation’s heritage while embracing its flourishing present. Because Eid Al Etihad is not simply a reminder of where the UAE began, it is a celebration of what it has become.
Today, the UAE stands among the world’s most admired nations. In just over five decades, the UAE has achieved what many countries take centuries to build. It is a global magnet for talent, investors and dreamers.
With its world-class infrastructure, safety and security, stable governance and visionary economic policies, the UAE is one of the most sought-after places to live and work. Millions of residents from more than 200 nationalities now call it home, a modern testament to coexistence and openness.
Consistently ranked among the safest countries on earth, the UAE offers families an unparalleled sense of stability. Its security, rule of law and efficient governance make daily life predictable, peaceful and protected.
The UAE has moved far beyond reliance on oil with non-oil sectors now contributing more than three-quarters of GDP. It has become a global hub for aviation, technology, finance, logistics, clean energy, tourism, space exploration and more.
Through diplomacy, mediation and dialogue, the UAE has emerged as a trusted international partner and a voice of reason in a turbulent world. Its message remains clear: peace is a responsibility, not an aspiration.
Beyond its economic success, the UAE’s humanitarian commitment has shaped its global identity. Year after year, it ranks among the world’s top contributors of foreign aid, sending relief, medical support and development assistance to countries in need. Its leadership has cultivated a culture of giving that extends far beyond its borders, making philanthropy a defining national value.
The UAE’s greatest achievement is not only growth, but the quality of life it provides. High-standard healthcare, international education, modern public spaces and a harmonious multicultural environment offer families something rare: a place where future generations can dream without limits.
The UAE is today the Arab world’s only enduring and thriving federal system, a federation that not only survived but excelled. Guided by the Constitution established in 1971, its rulers continue to shape a nation committed to progress, justice and unity.
From a collection of small coastal states under British protection to a globally influential nation admired for its leadership and vision, the UAE’s rise is a reminder of what unity can achieve.
As we celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad, we honour the generation that built this nation, and the millions who now help it grow. The UAE’s story is one of courage, determination and boundless ambition. Etihad, union, is not just history, it is identity, strength and the promise of the future.
And on this day, the UAE stands proudly as a home of peace, stability, opportunity and unity, a nation that continues to inspire the world.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox