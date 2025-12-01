Eid Al Etihad: A reflection of the UAE’s evolving national identity

A defining feature of the UAE’s national identity is its commitment to tolerance, an element formally enshrined in national policy and reflected in everyday life. While many countries speak of coexistence, the UAE operationalises it. Mosques, churches, temples, synagogues, and gurdwaras stand alongside one another. Interfaith initiatives, dialogue centres, and a declared Year of Tolerance demonstrate that religious coexistence is not symbolic as it is structural. For Emiratis, tolerance is not simply a moral stance but a strategic one. In a country where expatriates vastly outnumber citizens, coexistence is a precondition for national cohesion. National Day, therefore, becomes an annual reminder that diversity is not a threat to the nation, but an anchor of its strength.