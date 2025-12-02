UAE National Day: Inspiring ceremony tells story of UAE by blending history, art

From ancient pearls to skies, Zayed National Museum ceremony honours Sheikh Zayed's vision
At the iconic Zayed National Museum, the official ceremony of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad transformed history into spectacle, blending art and emotion in a visually immersive journey through thousands of years. Beyond a debut performance at the new landmark, the show became a living narrative driven by three voices – the land, the people and the radio – guiding audiences through the roots, resilience and rise of the nation.
“Can you hear his voice?” the land seemed to whisper, after the soundscape layered footsteps on sand, the click of car keys and the hum of an engine. Archival footage played across towering screens – the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – seated in a Chrysler Newport, driving through the desert in the 1968 documentary ‘Farewell Arabia’.
Digitally enhanced, the film revealed the precise model: a 1966 Formal Black Chrysler Newport. A rare matching car, discovered in California, was restored and adapted, just as Sheikh Zayed once had, with larger wheels and a flag mount to traverse the rugged terrain. Today, it rests at the Zayed National Museum, a tangible symbol of vision and determination.
Ya Marheba Ya Zain (Sheikh Zayed’s inspiring voice) is often repeated throughout the show, reflecting the values he instilled in the nation — respect for heritage, tolerance and a deep bond between leadership and people.
Among those attending the live event were President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, other rulers of the emirates, ministers, all witnessing the nation’s story come alive on the iconic stage highlighted by a mesmerising drone show.
A radio dial became the time-travelling device guiding the audience through a non-chronological journey across millennia. Some 8,000 years ago, a diver plunged into the waters off Marawah Island to retrieve what is now considered one of the world’s oldest natural pearls – a reminder that pearling, trade and cooperation formed the backbone of early Gulf communities.
About 3,000 years later, the scene shifted to Saruq Al Hadid, the Iron Age industrial hub where craftsmen forged swords and jewellery beneath the Al Jabbar constellation. Nearby, carnelian beads spoke of ancient maritime trade routes, revealing links between civilisations and the importance of the sea in shaping Emirati identity.
Around 2,000 years ago, the Abiel coin emerged as a symbol of early currency and governance. Inspired by the era of Alexander the Great but marked with a horse — a local emblem of power — the coin reflected the adaptability and independence of the land’s people, including evidence of female leadership in its history.
At sea again, 600 years in the past, sailors such as Ahmed Ibn Majid navigated the open waters using the kamal, a simple yet revolutionary tool that measured the stars and charted new horizons.
The story then leapt to the defining moment of modern history – the vision of Sheikh Zayed to unite the seven emirates. Scenes depicted the gatherings of rulers, the laying of foundations, and finally, the historic announcement of the Union 54 years ago, proclaimed on the radio by Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi as the flag was raised for the first time.
“The Union is the most precious thing that has ever happened on this land,” Sheikh Zayed said.
“Many people could not have imagined that this union could be achieved.”
In the present, the national anthem Ishy Bilady filled the air, performed by the UAE National Orchestra in its debut appearance. The moment symbolised the nation’s evolving cultural identity – one that honours heritage while embracing global influences. The narration of legendary reporter Khalil Aylabouni echoed once more, linking past and present.
Many people could not have imagined that this union could be achieved
The ceremony looked ahead too, spotlighting institutions that are shaping the future – from clean energy and environmental science to space exploration and advanced technology – as a Mirage 2000-9 fighter jet soared skyward, mirroring a spacecraft in ascent.
Towards the end of the ceremony, Sheikh Zayed’s car was parked at the museum, symbolising a legacy that will live on – in the land, sea, and stars, in the present and future, and in the hearts of everyone.
At its emotional close, the focus turned to the children of the nation. Their voices, raised in the patriotic National Day song celebrating unity, peace and tolerance, carried the message forward: that the legacy of Sheikh Zayed does not rest in the past but lives on in every generation.
The Zayed National Museum opens to the public on Wednesday, December 3.
