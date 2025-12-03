‘Can you hear his voice?’ Why UAE National Day ceremony stirred nation’s emotions

As the lights dimmed on the evening of December 2 outside the newly unveiled Zayed National Museum, a hush fell.

A falcon’s shriek pierced the darkness during the Eid Al Etihad official ceremony, followed by footsteps on desert sand. Then came the low vroom of a car engine, the crackle of a radio, and an old Arabic song drifting through time – all projected across the towers of the museum. Moments later, the reveal: the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, seated behind the wheel of a 1966 Formal Black Chrysler Newport.