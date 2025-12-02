Business titan's tribute to the UAE and its enduring vision

Adeeb Ahamed, Managing Director, LuLu Financial Holdings.

Eid Al Etihad celebrates the vision and determination of the UAE’s founders, who laid the foundations for a nation built on opportunity, openness, and lasting progress. That spirit continues to guide the UAE as it grows as a global hub, supported by investments in talent and technology that help ideas take shape and scale. The same spirit will shape the UAE’s future.

From artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to clean energy and the digital economy, the country is building a future powered by technology and focused on long-term impact. It is a privilege to be part of this journey, alongside everyone contributing to the nation’s progress. Wishing the rulers and royal families of all emirates, citizens, and people who call the UAE home on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad!