Business titan's tribute to the UAE and its enduring vision

Leaders mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad with praise for the UAE’s growth and forward vision
Marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad, industry leaders pay tribute to the UAE’s remarkable progress, highlighting forward-looking policies, strong governance, and an innovation-driven agenda that opens new pathways for investment and growth
Eid Al Etihad celebrates the vision and determination of the UAE’s founders, who laid the foundations for a nation built on opportunity, openness, and lasting progress. That spirit continues to guide the UAE as it grows as a global hub, supported by investments in talent and technology that help ideas take shape and scale. The same spirit will shape the UAE’s future.
From artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to clean energy and the digital economy, the country is building a future powered by technology and focused on long-term impact. It is a privilege to be part of this journey, alongside everyone contributing to the nation’s progress. Wishing the rulers and royal families of all emirates, citizens, and people who call the UAE home on the occasion of Eid Al Etihad!
Eid Al Etihad is a proud reminder of our nation’s extraordinary journey built on unity, visionary leadership, and an unwavering commitment to innovation. As the country continues shaping a digital, inclusive, and future-ready economy, Comera is honoured to play its part in this transformation. We remain dedicated to empowering individuals, businesses, and communities with solutions that reflect the UAE’s values of ambition, trust, and progress. On this special occasion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the UAE and reaffirm our commitment to contributing to the nation’s growth story.
On this glorious Eid Al Etihad, we celebrate a nation built on unity, vision and limitless ambition. The UAE continues to inspire the world with its progress, harmony and leadership. At Kanz Jewels, we are proud to be part of this nation’s remarkable journey and remain committed to contributing to its shining future.
As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the visionary leadership and the proud people of this remarkable nation. Having spent more than 30 years in the UAE, I have witnessed a transformation unlike any other, where bold dreams become reality and where ambition is matched with action. The UAE is a shining example of what unity, determination, and visionary leadership can achieve. I am deeply proud to call the UAE my home and be a part of its phenomenal journey of progress and possibility. May the UAE continue to rise, inspire, and lead the world with its limitless vision.
The UAE’s innovation-driven policies and the We the UAE 2031 vision have significantly strengthened the healthcare sector’s growth. Record non-oil economic expansion and continued emphasis on world-class healthcare have enabled Aster DM Healthcare to expand our network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and digital platforms, while accelerating ESG initiatives across multiple facilities.
As the UAE celebrates its 54th Eid Al Etihad, we extend our warmest congratulations to the nation’s leadership and people. The UAE stands as a global symbol of unity, ambition, and visionary progress. We are proud to have grown with this nation for 38 years and remain committed to supporting its journey through accessible, sustainable, and future-ready healthcare.
On the glorious occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the visionary leadership and the proud people of the Emirates. The UAE stands as a beacon of unity, progress, and limitless ambition, inspiring the world with its achievements. We, at Adil Group, are honoured to be part of this nation’s remarkable journey and remain committed to contributing to its continued growth and prosperity.
The UAE’s forward-looking economic policies and strong national vision have greatly advanced the healthcare sector, creating an enabling environment for growth, innovation and competitiveness. These foundations allow PRIME Health to enhance clinical excellence, strengthen accessibility and deliver world-class personalised care that reflects the nation’s commitment to quality and human wellbeing. As we celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad, we honour the UAE’s leadership and its people for their unity, resilience and trust. Their continued confidence inspires us to advance our mission and contribute meaningfully to the country’s progress through compassionate, personalised care for every patient we serve.
On the occasion of Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the visionary leaders, proud citizens, and all residents of this great nation — the UAE. The nation stands as a global symbol of foresight, unity, tolerance, and progress. The vision, determination, and leadership of its founding fathers have transformed it into one of the fastest-growing economies, creating opportunities for all. ABC Cargo Group is proud to contribute to this nation’s growth, inspired daily to uphold dedication, reliability, and excellence. May the UAE’s prosperity, unity, and progress continue to shine for generations.
The UAE’s vision has shaped our journey in every sense. Its policies, clarity of purpose, and commitment to innovation have allowed sectors like ours to grow with confidence and compete globally. Thumbay Group has expanded its impact across education, healthcare, and research, driven by the opportunities this nation creates and the trust it places in forward-thinking enterprises. As the country marks its 54th Eid Al Etihad, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the UAE’s leadership and people. May the nation continue to inspire the world with its unity, ambition, and remarkable pace of progress.
This nation stands as a testament to what vision, unity, and unwavering leadership can achieve in just a few decades. The UAE inspires the world with its spirit of tolerance, ambition, and innovation — qualities that empower every resident, including myself, to dream boldly and contribute meaningfully. We are privileged to live in a nation that exemplifies what we can do today to prepare for tomorrow, and how best it can be done. Let us honour the 54th anniversary of its founding with the readiness to look beyond immediate measures of time, the resourcefulness to bridge all gaps, and revolutionary ways to approach it. May this Eid Al Etihad renew our shared purpose and strengthen the bonds that make the UAE a beacon of hope and possibility for all.
Eid Al Etihad marks 54 years of visionary leadership, with sustainability at the heart of national development. Under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the nation has shown that bold decisions, long-term planning, and continuous investment in knowledge, innovation, and economic diversification are key to a resilient future.
As the UAE continues to reinforce its position as a global destination for innovation and sustainable development, we at SEE Holding draw from this vision an inspiring approach and a profound national responsibility. It guides our work towards developing innovative urban models that advance sustainability, empower talent, and contribute to building a renewed knowledge-based economy that serves future generations.
As we celebrate the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, we honour a nation that has never viewed progress as a destination, but as a continuous journey of ambition and possibility. The UAE’s story is one of courage, unity, and an unwavering belief in what can be achieved when vision is matched with action. At Free Zones Authority of Ajman, we embrace this spirit by empowering new ideas, enabling global connections, and preparing our economy for the opportunities ahead. May this occasion remind us of our shared responsibility to elevate our nation’s future, contribute with integrity, and advance with innovation and purpose.
As we mark the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, I’m reminded of this nation’s simple but powerful promise: if you show up, work hard, and stay committed, this country will back you. Lessons learned in my father’s shop – consistency and resilience – continue to guide me as I build companies and support founders who share the same hunger to create. The UAE gives people the confidence to try, to fail, to grow, and to build again.
On this proud occasion, I congratulate the nation, its leadership, and its people. May we continue moving forward with purpose, gratitude, and lasting ambition.
As we celebrate the 54th Eid Al Etihad, it’s a time to reflect on how far we’ve come together, anchored in the pillars of unity, resilience, and vision. Over the past years, the UAE has become a home for people from across the world. It became a place for them to dream, flourish, and belong. At Burjeel Holdings, we are proud to be a part of this legacy that is defined by the values of coexistence, compassion, and shared community. More than a celebration of our past achievements, Eid Al Etihad is a reminder of the strength we find in togetherness and the promise of a brighter future. On this special day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE for being a land of progress and a home where aspirations flourish.
Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of unity, vision, and determination — values that define the UAE and continue to inspire every individual and organisation that calls this nation home. At Al Maya, we are proud to have grown alongside the UAE’s remarkable journey, contributing to its vibrant retail landscape while upholding its spirit of progress. This celebration is not only about reflecting on our shared past but also about reaffirming our commitment to the UAE’s bright and sustainable future.
As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, we honour a nation defined by vision, progress, and an unwavering commitment to innovation. The UAE continues to set a global benchmark for safety and residents’ well-being, and, at Ring, we are honoured to support this vision by empowering communities with trusted, advanced security solutions. Together with our valued partners, we remain committed to elevating privacy, safety, and everyday convenience for our customers, today and in the years ahead.
On behalf of Sheraton Jumeirah Beach Resort and Aloft Palm Jumeirah Hotel, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad. This remarkable nation has written history through achievements and continues to design the future with an inspiring vision. Over the past 54 years, the UAE has become a global leader in tourism, welcoming millions and showcasing its rich heritage and modern marvels. People from every corner of the world live and work here in harmony, reflecting the true spirit of unity and progress. We celebrate this milestone with pride and look forward to an even brighter future!
As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, I extend my warmest congratulations to the UAE and its visionary leaders, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Their united vision has shaped the UAE into a global centre of development and cultural pride. West Zone Group is honoured to support this journey by enhancing community convenience, creating employment, and contributing to growth across every emirate. We remain committed to advancing the nation’s remarkable future with dedication and pride.
As the UAE celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of this great nation. The theme United for Eid Al Etihad 2025 truly embodies the spirit of shared heritage and progress that has made the UAE a global beacon of excellence. We wish for continued prosperity, peace, and success for all citizens and residents.
Warm wishes to everyone on the 54th Eid Al Etihad. This nation stands as a global example of vision, unity, and progress. Its leadership continues to inspire people from every walk of life, creating an environment where ambition becomes reality and communities thrive with purpose. The UAE’s commitment to innovation, tolerance, and opportunity has shaped a future that the world admires. As we celebrate this special day, we honour the heritage, resilience, and achievements that make this country truly extraordinary. Wishing the nation and its people continued prosperity, peace, and success.
I have travelled the world, but no matter where I am, I always want to come back to UAE. People from around the globe choose to come to the UAE for the opportunities and world-class facilities it offers — a lifestyle that is both inspiring and reassuring. This is a nation that celebrates diversity, and I salute the UAE for creating a home where every person feels respected, valued, and embraced. On Eid Al Etihad, I honour this warmth, futuristic vision, and the rich legacy of the UAE.
On this proud occasion, we honour a nation whose spirit of unity, progress and foresight has transformed dreams into reality. The UAE stands as a global symbol of harmony and ambition, inspiring every community that calls it home. At Meena Jewellers, we take immense pride in contributing to this remarkable journey and remain committed to shining alongside the nation in its continued success.
The UAE’s forward-looking economic policies, strong regulatory frameworks, and bold national vision have transformed the real estate sector into one of the world’s most competitive landscapes. Strategic initiatives — from smart city development to sustainability mandates — have empowered developers like Karma to innovate, invest with confidence, and contribute to shaping communities that reflect the nation’s global ambition.
As the UAE celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to its leadership and people. This nation stands as a beacon of unity, resilience, and limitless opportunity. We remain honoured to build in a country where vision becomes reality.
The visionary leaders of the UAE have transformed the desert into one of the world’s top business hubs through their hard work, determination, and resilience. The growth of the UAE is an inspiration for the world leaders to emulate and transform their countries. Driven by innovation, business growth, vibrant economy, and commitment to excellence, the UAE is moving ahead as a nation.
As a corporate service providers in the UAE, we are honoured to support entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses in the dynamic business landscape of the country. We salute the leadership, the people, and the enduring spirit of the Union.
Together, let us make the UAE the most sought after destination for the global investors to live in luxury, peace, and harmony.
The vision of the UAE’s leadership has created an enabling ecosystem where private and public sector healthcare providers are aligned to continuously elevate the benchmarks in healthcare quality and service delivery. Government and regulatory bodies, like the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOH) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA), have set exceptionally high standards for quality, patient safety, and accreditation, like JCI.
This continuous pursuit of quality compels healthcare groups like Zulekha to continually innovate and enhance services. On the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, Zulekha Healthcare Group would like to extend our profound congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to the Rulers and the people of the UAE.
The UAE’s forward-looking economic policies and national vision have strengthened our sector’s growth and competitiveness. As a part of Al Ain Farms Group, Al Jazira ensures families have access to high-quality eggs through standard, Omega-3, organic, and cage-free options. Aligned with the National Food Security and food waste strategies, we strengthen local food resilience and reduce environmental impact. On the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, we celebrate the nation’s unity and vision while reaffirming our commitment to a sustainable, prosperous future in local food excellence.
As we celebrate the UAE’s 54th National Day, I feel immense pride in the nation we call home. The UAE’s remarkable progress and vision continue to inspire us, at Jumbo, every single day. Over the past 51 years, we have grown alongside this country and remain grateful for the trust placed in us by our customers, partners, and employees. We look forward to contributing to the UAE’s journey of innovation and opportunity for many more years to come.
As the nation celebrates 54th Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the UAE’s leadership and its people. This country is a remarkable example of what unity, ambition, and resilience can achieve. At Hotpack, we feel proud and privileged to contribute to the UAE’s journey of innovation, sustainability, and economic progress. We remain committed to supporting the nation’s aspirations and being part of its continued success.
The UAE’s forward-looking economic policies and its clear national vision have been powerful catalysts for the manufacturing sector. The country’s commitment to advanced manufacturing, sustainability, and innovation has given companies like Hotpack the confidence to invest in technology, expand local production, and pioneer circular economy solutions. These policies continue to elevate our competitiveness, attract global partnerships, and inspire responsible long-term growth.
On the joyous occasion of Eid Al Etihad, I extend my warmest greetings to the UAE’s visionary leadership and to all who proudly call this nation their home. This day honours the remarkable journey of the UAE, celebrating a nation admired for its harmony, innovation, and human excellence.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family reinforces the UAE’s belief that strong families form the bedrock of a strong nation. As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad, may the UAE continue to shine as a beacon of peace, prosperity, and unity for the world.
