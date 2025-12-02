54th Eid Al Etihad: A legacy of collaboration and progress

Diplomats praise UAE’s journey of unity, innovation, and cooperation
As the UAE marks the 54th Eid Al Etihad, diplomatic heads from various nations reflect on the UAE’s achievements and the partnerships shaping a future of cooperation, prosperity and global engagement
Relations between Estonia and the UAE have flourished in recent years, built on shared values of innovation, openness, and trust. What began as cooperation in digital governance has grown into a dynamic partnership connecting people, ideas, and ambitions. More and more Estonians are finding the UAE a place to live, work, and create — a testament to the country’s welcoming spirit and forward-looking community.
As the UAE celebrates the 54th Eid Al Etihad in this Year of Community, I extend my warmest congratulations to its visionary leadership and people. The UAE’s inspiring progress in artificial intelligence and future technologies shows the power of imagination, and Estonia — the world’s most digitally trusted society — stands ready to contribute to that journey.
On the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad of the United Arab Emirates, I extend my heartfelt congratulations, also on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany. This day stands as a reminder of the remarkable development of the UAE over the past 54 years and the vision and determination with which the nation has pursued innovation, growth and future-driven progress since its founding.
Germany and the UAE share a long-standing and trusted partnership. Both countries enjoy strong diplomatic ties that have grown into a strategic partnership which continue to flourish, helping us address global challenges together. We cooperate closely in many areas including trade, energy, sustainability and science. Economic exchange continues to grow and German companies appreciate the stability, dynamic business environment and forward-looking spirit of the UAE.
At the same time, new avenues of cooperation are emerging: collaboration in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, healthcare and artificial intelligence, among others, holds great opportunities. We also aim to expand cultural and academic exchange, bringing our people closer together.
I wish the UAE’s leadership and citizens a joyful National Day and continued peace, prosperity, and success.
As the UAE celebrates its 54th Eid Al Etihad, I extend my warmest greetings to the leadership and the friendly people of this great nation. Eid Al Etihad symbolises unity, strength, and visionary leadership. This special day also reflects the deep bonds of friendship between India and the UAE.
Guided by the bold and limitless vision of the leadership in both countries, our relations have transformed into a comprehensive strategic partnership over the past decade. Today, it stands as a global benchmark for international cooperation.
India–UAE ties have moved beyond the traditional pillars of trade, energy, and investment. They now lead in new frontiers—innovation, sustainability, advanced technology, and human-resource development. The presence of over four million Indians in the UAE forms a living bridge between our nations.
Indians have contributed significantly to the UAE’s remarkable growth and, in turn, received immense warmth and goodwill from the royal family, the government, and the people. To all celebrating this special day, I wish joy, peace, and prosperity.
As the UAE marks its 54th Eid Al Etihad, I am honoured to convey Lithuania’s warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of this remarkable nation. This day reflects a story of unity, vision and quiet determination that has reshaped a country and inspired many far beyond its borders. Lithuania celebrates alongside its Emirati friends, with admiration for the UAE’s achievements in diplomacy, innovation and human progress.
Lithuanian companies are increasingly present in the UAE’s dynamic market, contributing expertise to biotechnology, ICT, renewable energy and other advanced sectors. The upcoming launch of additional direct flights between Vilnius and Dubai in mid-December will add a new bridge between our societies, opening further possibilities for trade, tourism and cultural exchange.
I am very glad to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of the UAE on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad – a time to celebrate the UAE’s history, achievements, and aspirations.
As two dynamic and innovative countries, the Netherlands and the UAE have been working together in many fields, particularly in new technologies and innovative solutions on energy, sustainability, food security and agriculture.
The UAE and the Netherlands have a long history of trade and economic relations, our countries are also focused on cultural exchanges and people to people connection, and we are looking forward to expand the scope of the existing cooperation even further in the coming years.
Hope this day of unity continues to inspire progress, prosperity, and friendship between our nations.
On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of North Macedonia, I extend my sincere congratulations to the leadership and people of the UAE on the 54th Eid Al Etihad.
This milestone stands as a testament to the UAE’s visionary leadership, its unwavering commitment to progress, and its global role as a hub of innovation, tolerance, and sustainable growth.
The relations between North Macedonia and the UAE have evolved into a strategic partnership grounded in mutual respect, shared ambition, and forward-looking cooperation.
Our collaboration spans trade, renewable energy, tourism, education, real-estate and food security, with increasing Emirati investments shaping new horizons of opportunity.
North Macedonia remains committed to deepening this dynamic alliance, linking Europe and the Middle East through innovation, mobility, and people-centered prosperity.
On this momentous occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad, I, along with the entire Pakistani community in the UAE, extend our heartfelt felicitations and best wishes to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates.
We join our Emirati brothers and sisters in celebrating this remarkable milestone that reflects the UAE’s visionary leadership, unity, and extraordinary journey of progress and prosperity over the past five decades. The nation’s steadfast commitment to tolerance, innovation, and sustainable development continues to inspire the region and the world at large.
Pakistan takes great pride in its deep-rooted and enduring friendship with the UAE, a partnership built on mutual respect, shared values, and decades of cooperation. The Pakistani community in the UAE remains proud to have contributed to the nation’s success story and is deeply grateful for the warmth, inclusivity, and countless opportunities that the UAE extends to all who call it home.
May the UAE continue to prosper under its wise leadership and may the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE grow ever stronger in the years ahead.
We extend our warmest congratulations to the leadership and people of the UAE on the occasion of the 54th Eid Al Etihad. May the UAE continue to thrive and inspire with its remarkable journey of growth, progress, and unity.
This day is celebrated not only by Emiratis, but also by everyone who has chosen the UAE as their home. Around 10,000 Swedes now live in the Emirates, and we see a great interest among Emiratis to explore Sweden for tourism, business, and studies.
Our relationship is strong and continues to gain momentum. This year, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Stockholm and underlined the importance of deepening political and economic cooperation.
In September, Minister for Sweden’s International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Benjamin Dousa met Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi in the UAE to further advance trade. In June, Sweden’s Minister for Defence, Dr. Pål Jonson, visited the UAE and reaffirmed our cooperation in security.
Swedish companies have contributed to the UAE’s development for decades. Today, more than 250 Swedish companies are active across the Emirates, employing thousands and building our partnership for the future.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox