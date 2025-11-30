Al Maya Supermarkets celebrate UAE’s legacy of unity and progress on 54th Eid Al Etihad

The Group’s rise reflects the nation’s journey from humble roots to a hub of innovation
Dubai: Al Maya Group proudly joins the nation in celebrating the 54th Eid Al Etihad, honouring more than five decades of unity, visionary leadership, and extraordinary national progress. This milestone occasion reflects the UAE’s remarkable journey, inspired by the profound wisdom of the nation’s Founding Fathers and the continued guidance of its leadership.
With a strong and enduring presence across the Emirates, Al Maya Supermarkets operates over 50 stores and employs more than 3,000 dedicated team members. Each branch embodies the Group’s long-standing commitment to excellence, care and community service—values that have shaped Al Maya’s growth and continue to guide its contribution to the UAE’s social and economic landscape.
In celebration of Eid Al Etihad, all Al Maya Supermarkets across the UAE have been thoughtfully prepared to welcome customers with a distinguished array of festive assortments, themed products, and special offers dedicated exclusively to this historic occasion. Every store has been adorned in the UAE’s vibrant national colours, creating an atmosphere of pride, joy, and togetherness as residents from all walks of life come together to honour a nation they deeply cherish.
Al Maya also hosted a warm and meaningful Eid Al Etihad gathering at its flagship Dubai location, attended by distinguished guests and esteemed dignitaries who joined Kamal Vachani for this significant national celebration.
Speaking on the occasion, Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director, Partner, and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Al Maya Group, shared an inspiring and heartfelt message:
“Eid Al Etihad is a powerful celebration of unity, identity, and the tremendous achievements of the United Arab Emirates. It reminds us of a nation built on vision, possibility, and a shared belief in progress. The UAE continues to inspire the world with its ambition and its ability to transform dreams into reality. At Al Maya, we are honoured to stand alongside this extraordinary country, serving its communities and contributing to its dynamic growth. As we mark this special occasion, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to upholding the values that define the UAE—hope, harmony and forward-looking ambition.”
In alignment with this year’s theme, “The Art of Unity”, Al Maya pays tribute to the enduring spirit that brings the UAE’s diverse communities together. The Group’s growth mirrors the nation’s own inspiring rise—from modest beginnings to a beacon of innovation, opportunity, and shared purpose.
As the UAE continues its remarkable journey toward an even brighter future, Al Maya Supermarkets remains committed to supporting and serving communities across the country with gratitude, dedication, and deep respect for the nation’s values.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox