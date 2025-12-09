UAE residents opt for meaningful escapes over quick getaways this Eid Al Etihad

UAE travellers trade quick getaways for meaningful escapes from Armenia to Sri Lanka
There’s no greater joy than discovering new places. As the UAE prepares to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, many residents are looking to make the most of the extended weekend, making time for renewal, reflection and discovery with family and friends.
According to the UN World Tourism Organisation’s World Tourism Barometer, over 300 million tourists travelled internationally in the first three months of 2025, a 5 per cent increase from the previous year. Yet, it’s not just the numbers that are changing, it’s how people are choosing to travel.
A new wave of travellers is embracing slow, meaningful travel. They are taking time to relax, rejuvenate, and connect with local cultures and communities. They do so through experiences such as cooking and craft workshops, forest bathing, nature walks, ethical safaris and heritage trails, reflecting a deeper desire for authenticity and balance. Likewise, wellness has also become central to the modern travel experience, as people increasingly prioritise both mental and physical wellbeing.
On the back of these evolving travel values, we shortlist some of the top destinations that capture the spirit of exploration and fulfilment.
An African safari is something that most people have on their bucket list. December is a great time to visit because the weather is pleasant and dry, which makes it the perfect season for a bit of wildlife spotting.
Since the rains are just receding, Africa looks green and spectacular. You can easily spot a family of lions lazing in the sun at the Maasai Mara ational Reserve, or witness breathtaking Mount Kilimanjaro from Amboseli National Park.
Visitors can also interact with the local Maasai community and learn about sustainable living and conservation practices. For something a little different, unwind on the beaches of Mombasa or Diani, where the turquoise waters invite snorkelling and reflection.
Connectivity: Direct flights are available from Dubai to Nairobi and Mombasa. The flight typically lasts between five to six hours.
If history interests you and you love to explore ancient civilisations and cultures, then these destinations are for you. The stunning landscapes are a bonus and so are the wide range of amazing culinary experiences.
With mountains cloaked in snow serving as the backdrop to ancient churches and medieval monasteries, in Armenia you will feel you are actually walking through the pages of history.
Picture-perfect roads winding through the mountains take you to bustling towns and cities. There’s a lot to enjoy: beautiful lakes and pristine meadows and vibrant Armenian music, that would stay with you long after you leave the country.
Slow travel here means exploring monasteries at leisure, staying in eco-lodges or dining out at amily-run taverns serving farm-to-table local fare.
Flydubai, Wizz Air and Air Arabia run direct flights to Armenia. Flights last between three and four hours.
Petra and Wadi Rum are just two of seven Unesco World Heritage sites in Jordan, but besides the history, they also offer an opportunity to go stargazing, another rising travel trend. There are also many architectural wonders across the country, dating to Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman civilizations.
And while you’re there, head to Aqaba, the coastal city on the Red Sea, which has beautiful beaches, coral reefs and diving opportunities. Everywhere, the country’s commitment to sustainable tourism is evident, such as through local-led conservation projects and Bedouin-run experiences that connect travellers to desert traditions.
Direct flights link Amman to Abu Dhabi and Dubai in about three hours.
These two destinations offer the perfect combination of lush greenery, mountains and sea, and you can also explore modern cities and ancient relics.
What travellers love about Vietnam is the way the country has modernised its towns and cities keeping its past intact. This South Asian country also boasts of unparalleled natural beauty in its forests, rice terraces, waterfalls and rivers.
A cruise through Halong Bay is a memorable experience, as is exploring the different cities, each with a distinct character but all bound together by warm people and culinary excellence.
There are direct flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi and flight duration is around seven hours.
Sri Lanka has everything you could ask for. Mist-draped mountains, tea trails, forests and wildlife and beaches that will take your breath away. Add to that ancient Buddhist culture, colonial history, vibrant festivals and scrumptious cuisine.
Get up close with some elephants (ethically, of course) or stay in an eco-resort to create new memories. Slow travel here means lingering in a village, taking a scenic train ride through the hills and connecting with the island’s calm and welcoming rhythm.
A number of direct flights will get you to Sri Lanka in under five hours.
The majestic Himalayas, fascinating tea trails, magnificent architecture, and
wellness experiences that blend age-old wisdom with luxury... India offers it all. The nation is home to some of the world’s best resorts and hotels, known for their warmth and hospitality. Its sheer diversity has to be seen to be believed.
From opulent palace hotels to lavish royal trains, travel here combines grandeur with opportunities for slow, sustainable exploration. Visitors can immerse themselves in local culture, support rural artisans, and stay in heritage properties that preserve traditional craftsmanship.
From the UAE, it's a flying time of two to five hours, and visas are simple to obtain. Read on for our top picks:
History and culture: The Golden Triangle — Delhi, Agra, Jaipur — remains the best introduction to India’s heritage. Explore Delhi’s monuments, the Taj Mahal in Agra, and Jaipur’s palaces and markets. For a deeper experience, interact with local artisans, dine at family-run restaurants, or stay in restored old palaces or havelis.
Wellness: India, the land of Ayurveda, offers some of the best wellness retreats: in Kerala, Rishikesh, Goa, Bangalore and Pondicherry. Enjoy yoga, meditation, organic cuisine, and nature walks.
Tea holidays: In Darjeeling, stay in elegant colonial bungalows, sip freshly brewed tea and ride the Unesco-listed toy train through the hills for the quintessential slow travel experience. Emirates, Etihad, Air India, IndiGo, Air Arabia and several other carriers operate direct daily flights to a number of destinations across India.
Niloy Nag - The writer is the founder of Flying Squirrel Holidays, an experiential travel brand based out of the UAE
