GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Air Arabia launches daily direct flights between Sharjah and Krabi

New route strengthens UAE–Thailand travel links and boosts access to top holiday spots

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Direct daily flights expected to boost tourism and trade between the UAE and Thailand.
Direct daily flights expected to boost tourism and trade between the UAE and Thailand.

Sharjah: Air Arabia has launched a new daily nonstop service between Sharjah and Krabi, strengthening travel links between the UAE and one of Thailand’s most scenic coastal destinations.

The first flight took off from Sharjah International Airport on November 28, 2025 and was greeted on arrival by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, along with senior officials from Air Arabia and Krabi Airport.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said the new route marks an important step in expanding the airline’s presence in Southeast Asia. He added that the daily service will offer travellers greater convenience while supporting the growing flow of tourism and trade between the two countries. With Krabi joining Bangkok and Phuket on the Sharjah network, passengers now have more options when flying to Thailand’s top holiday spots.

Krabi is a major draw for visitors, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs, hot springs, sea caves and striking sunsets. Travellers can now check the full flight schedule and book their trips through Air Arabia’s official channels.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
SharjahAviationAir Arabia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New route to enhance connectivity between UAE and UK

Air Arabia launches non-stop London flights

2m read
Travellers can book Sharjah Home Check-In through the Air Arabia website.

Air Arabia launches Sharjah home check-in services

2m read
Air Arabia expands with new routes and major hiring drive

Air Arabia expands hiring: Pay, perks and how to apply

3m read
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi

Now Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has direct flights to Damascus

1m read