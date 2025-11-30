Air Arabia launches daily direct flights between Sharjah and Krabi

New route strengthens UAE–Thailand travel links and boosts access to top holiday spots
Sharjah: Air Arabia has launched a new daily nonstop service between Sharjah and Krabi, strengthening travel links between the UAE and one of Thailand’s most scenic coastal destinations.
The first flight took off from Sharjah International Airport on November 28, 2025 and was greeted on arrival by Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Phipat Ratchakitprakarn, along with senior officials from Air Arabia and Krabi Airport.
Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said the new route marks an important step in expanding the airline’s presence in Southeast Asia. He added that the daily service will offer travellers greater convenience while supporting the growing flow of tourism and trade between the two countries. With Krabi joining Bangkok and Phuket on the Sharjah network, passengers now have more options when flying to Thailand’s top holiday spots.
Krabi is a major draw for visitors, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs, hot springs, sea caves and striking sunsets. Travellers can now check the full flight schedule and book their trips through Air Arabia’s official channels.
