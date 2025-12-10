Oman Air to launch Muscat–Taif flights starting January 2026

New route becomes the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia
Dubai: Oman Air has announced the launch of a new Muscat–Taif service, with flights set to begin on January 31, 2026. The route marks the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, joining Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah as part of its growing regional network.
The carrier will operate the Taif service three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, using a Boeing 737 aircraft. Passengers will benefit from convenient timings along with Oman Air’s signature onboard service.
Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said the move represents a strategic step in strengthening the airline’s regional footprint. “Expanding into Taif reinforces the strong economic and cultural ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia. It also enables us to better serve our guests by offering greater choice and convenience.”
With Taif now added to its schedule, Oman Air continues to enhance intra-regional connectivity and support wider economic and social links across the Gulf.
