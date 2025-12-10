GOLD/FOREX
Oman Air to launch Muscat–Taif flights starting January 2026

New route becomes the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The carrier will operate the Taif service three times a week.
Oman Air

Dubai: Oman Air has announced the launch of a new Muscat–Taif service, with flights set to begin on January 31, 2026. The route marks the airline’s fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, joining Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah as part of its growing regional network.

The carrier will operate the Taif service three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, using a Boeing 737 aircraft. Passengers will benefit from convenient timings along with Oman Air’s signature onboard service.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, said the move represents a strategic step in strengthening the airline’s regional footprint. “Expanding into Taif reinforces the strong economic and cultural ties between Oman and Saudi Arabia. It also enables us to better serve our guests by offering greater choice and convenience.”

With Taif now added to its schedule, Oman Air continues to enhance intra-regional connectivity and support wider economic and social links across the Gulf.

Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
