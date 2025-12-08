Asyad Group executes a complex air transport from Italy to Oman for OQRPI

Asyad Group proves a trusted logistics partner through successful oil & gas collaboration
Muscat, Oman: Asyad Group successfully executed a mission-critical transport operation for OQ Refineries and Petrochemical Industries (OQRPI). The specialised project involved rapid and secure relocation of 25 tons of essential, heavy equipment from Italy to Oman using a dedicated (Boeing F 747) cargo charter.
Managed entirely by Asyad's specialized project logistics teams, the equipment was delivered safely and in strict adherence to the established schedule to OQRPI’s Sohar warehouse facility, showcasing Asyad’s ability to coordinate large, complex operations with precision and reliability.
Through this operation, Asyad reinforced its capability to manage high-value, time-sensitive air freight while contributing to the growth of Oman’s air cargo economy. By bringing new international volumes directly to Muscat International Airport, Asyad continues to strengthen the airport’s position as a regional logistics hub and a key gateway for global trade.
Designed as a tailored logistics solution, the operation met the client’s needs with high accuracy. Asyad Logistics oversaw every stage of the process, from equipment pickup in Italy to air transport, customs clearance at Muscat International Airport and final delivery in Sohar.
Eng. Juma Al Maskari, Director at Asyad Logistics, said: “These specialised operations are a testament to strategic partnership, not merely transport execution. Recognizing that time is a critical factor for sustained client production and operational continuity, our capacity to deliver an integrated, time-sensitive solution directly validates the depth of our sector expertise and the inherent resilience of our operational infrastructure.”
This successful collaboration was critical in supporting OQRPI, highlights Asyad Group as a trusted logistics partner for the oil and gas sector. Asyad Group’s comprehensive capabilities, from specialised air freight to meticulous customs clearance and final-mile delivery, ensure the operational continuity of key national industries.
This seamless collaboration underscores the synergy among Oman Investment Authority (OIA) companies, which are committed to working together to maximizing the In-Country Value, in line with the strategic directions of the Oman Investment Authority, by leveraging national expertise and enhancing operational efficiency.
An official from OQ Refineries and Petrochemical Industries, added: “Our collaboration with Asyad Logistics reflects the strength of Oman’s national logistics ecosystem. The operation demonstrated world-class coordination and reliability, qualities that define the growing synergy among Oman Investment Authority companies.”
The operation reflects Asyad Logistics’ approach to innovation in operations, integration in performance and empowerment in execution. It demonstrates the company’s ability to deliver comprehensive logistics solutions that help partners achieve their goals with greater efficiency and impact. The project reaffirms Asyad’s leadership as a trusted logistics partner serving critical sectors to the highest standards.
