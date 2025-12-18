GOLD/FOREX
UAE mission in Muscat issues weather advisory for citizens

Emiratis advised to avoid risk-prone areas and follow local safety instructions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
File photo: A view of the Muscat city.
Dubai: The UAE’s diplomatic mission in Muscat has advised Emirati citizens currently in the Sultanate of Oman to remain vigilant as unstable weather continues to affect parts of the country, bringing thunderstorms and strong winds linked to a low-pressure system.

In its advisory, the mission urged citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities and to avoid risk-prone areas during periods of heavy rain.

It also encouraged Emiratis to stay in contact in case of emergencies, providing dedicated helpline numbers: 0097180024 and 009718004444. Citizens were also urged to register with the Tawajudi service to facilitate communication and assistance when needed.

The advisory comes as heavy rains hit parts of northern Oman, particularly Musandam Governorate, where moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded across several wilayats.

Heavy rain fell in Khasab and Bukha, causing wadis and streams to overflow, while Dibba and Madha experienced moderate rainfall, according to local reports.

Huda Ata
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
