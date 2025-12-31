GOLD/FOREX
Oman tightens entry rules for expatriate workers, warns of crackdown on forged qualifications

New accreditation system links entry permits to verified professional credentials

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Oman has tightened pre-entry requirements for expatriate workers under its professional accreditation system, requiring expatriates to verify their academic and professional qualifications before entering the country, while warning of strict penalties for forged certificates, local media reported.

Zaher bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of the Department of Professional Standards at the Ministry of Labour, said the measures are aimed at regulating the labour market, curbing credential fraud and raising workforce quality across key sectors.

Under the system, expatriate workers seeking employment in regulated professions, including engineering, logistics and accounting, must have their qualifications assessed and approved by accredited sectoral skills units before arrival. A work practice licence is issued only after verification, and entry permits are granted solely once the licence has been approved.

The ministry said it has detected cases involving the forgery of professional classification certificates and work practice licences, describing such acts as a clear violation of Omani law. It stressed that employees and companies are responsible for obtaining licences exclusively from authorised bodies and for verifying their authenticity.

Sanctions for violations include fines, licence cancellation, deportation and referral to the courts, with liability extending to employers who facilitate or overlook breaches. The reforms form part of the Sultanate’s wider labour market changes to enhance professional standards, protect employers, strengthen transparency and support workforce nationalisation, while creating growing demand for verification technologies, compliance frameworks and accredited training services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
