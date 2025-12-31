Oman tightens entry rules for expatriate workers, warns of crackdown on forged qualifications

New accreditation system links entry permits to verified professional credentials
Dubai: Oman has tightened pre-entry requirements for expatriate workers under its professional accreditation system, requiring expatriates to verify their academic and professional qualifications before entering the country, while warning of strict penalties for forged certificates, local media reported.
Zaher bin Abdullah Al Sheikh, Director of the Department of Professional Standards at the Ministry of Labour, said the measures are aimed at regulating the labour market, curbing credential fraud and raising workforce quality across key sectors.
Under the system, expatriate workers seeking employment in regulated professions, including engineering, logistics and accounting, must have their qualifications assessed and approved by accredited sectoral skills units before arrival. A work practice licence is issued only after verification, and entry permits are granted solely once the licence has been approved.
The ministry said it has detected cases involving the forgery of professional classification certificates and work practice licences, describing such acts as a clear violation of Omani law. It stressed that employees and companies are responsible for obtaining licences exclusively from authorised bodies and for verifying their authenticity.
Sanctions for violations include fines, licence cancellation, deportation and referral to the courts, with liability extending to employers who facilitate or overlook breaches. The reforms form part of the Sultanate’s wider labour market changes to enhance professional standards, protect employers, strengthen transparency and support workforce nationalisation, while creating growing demand for verification technologies, compliance frameworks and accredited training services.
