Oman

Drone attack targets Oman’s Duqm port, one worker injured

Oman condemns targeting, vows all necessary measures to protect country and residents

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Duqm port in Oman. (File photo)
Gulf News archives

Dubai: An Omani commercial port in Duqm was targeted by two drones, according to a security source, in an incident that left one expatriate worker injured.

The source said one drone struck a mobile workers’ accommodation unit, while debris from the second fell near fuel storage tanks without causing any casualties or material damage.

In a statement carried by the Oman News Agency, the Sultanate of Oman condemned the targeting, reaffirming that it is taking all necessary measures to address any threats to the safety of the country and those residing in it.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
