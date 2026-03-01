GOLD/FOREX
Two injured after drone debris falls on homes in Dubai following air defence interception

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Dubai’s competent authorities have announced that debris from intercepted drones fell in the courtyards of two homes in the emirate, resulting in two injuries.

According to a statement by the Government of Dubai Media Office, the injured individuals have received the necessary medical care.

They also clarified that the sounds heard were the result of the successful interception operations carried out by air defence systems.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
