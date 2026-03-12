GOLD/FOREX
US‑Israel war with Iran Day 13: What you need to know

Drone hits Dubai building, Etihad updates flights as conflict impacts travel and costs

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
Consumer protection officials say the first step is staying alert while shopping.
Bloomberg

A drone fell on a building near Dubai Creek Harbour, causing a minor fire that authorities quickly contained, with no injuries reported. The incident comes amid wider regional tensions affecting travel and markets. Etihad has updated flight schedules until March 15, while officials also warned shoppers to report unjustified grocery price increases as authorities step up monitoring.

Drone falls on building in Dubai’s Creek Harbour; fire contained

Authorities have confirmed that the fire has been fully contained and all residents in the building are safe following an incident in which a drone fell on a building near Dubai Creek Harbour, the Dubai Media Office said.

Civil Defence teams acted swiftly to bring a minor fire under control after the drone struck the building.

Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

Etihad releases updated flight schedule until March 15

Etihad Airways has announced its updated flight schedule, covering flights until March 15. The airline advised that guests with existing bookings will be accommodated on these flights as soon as possible, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

Tickets for all available flights are now on sale through etihad.com, where passengers can also check flight status, manage bookings, and access updated travel information. The airline urges all travellers to monitor the schedule closely and confirm their bookings before travelling to the airport.

Seeing higher grocery prices? Here’s what you should do

Are you feeling a price pinch while shopping for groceries? Sudden increases in the cost of vegetables, staples or everyday essentials can leave shoppers wondering whether the jump is temporary or something that should be reported.

Consumer protection officials say the first step is staying alert while shopping and understanding that price differences between stores can exist. Yet unjustified price spikes, especially in essential goods, should be reported so authorities can act quickly.

US–Israel–Iran war: 8 updates you need to know

As the US–Israel–Iran conflict continues to unfold, ripple effects are being felt across travel, oil markets, shipping routes and aviation worldwide — including here in the UAE. Governments, airlines and global energy organisations are introducing measures aimed at stabilising markets, maintaining safe transport routes and protecting infrastructure.

While regional tensions remain under close watch, authorities say systems and contingency plans are working to keep essential services running and minimise disruption.

$890m a day: The soaring cost of the Iran war

The war with Iran is already costing the United States and its allies billions of dollars in military operations — and that may only be the beginning.

According to estimates compiled by think tanks cited by CNN, the conflict is currently costing about $891.4 million a day, as American forces deploy aircraft carriers, fighter jets, bombers and ground troops across the region.

Yet the real price of the war goes far beyond the cost of missiles and aircraft. The conflict has begun to ripple through the global economy, pushing up oil prices, disrupting airlines and shipping routes, and raising the cost of transporting goods around the world.

Brent crude oil tops $100 a barrel amid Iran attacks

Oil prices soared back above $100 Thursday as Iran's fresh attempts to hit supplies in the Middle East and threats to bring down the global economy overshadowed a record release of strategic crude by the International Energy Agency.

As the US-Israel strikes on the Islamic republic approached their third week, the conflict showed no signs of letting up with Tehran responding with more retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

5,500 targets inside Iran 'eliminated': US commander

Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks have dropped drastically, supporting broader goals of neutralising threats in the Strait of Hormuz, the US commander in the Middle East said.

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of the US Central Command in charge of "Operation Epic Fury", has highlighted in an X post a sharp decline in Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in the ongoing conflict, attributing it to US-led strikes under Operation Epic Fury.

US-Israel-Iran war

